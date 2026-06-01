Giants vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 1

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to stay hot as they return home from a quick trip to Houston. They took two of three from the Astros after sweeping the Cardinals to improve to 35-21 on the year.

On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants lost five straight games before breaking out for 19 runs in Sunday’s win at Coors Field. San Francisco is now just 23-36 on the season and 11-20 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Brewers on Monday, June 1.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-172)

Brewers -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline

Giants +129

Brewers -156

Total

7.0 (Over -132/Under +102)

Giants vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.30 ERA)

Brewers: Shane Drohan (2-1, 2.63 ERA)

Landen Roupp has become a solid starter in San Francisco. The right-hander has allowed three runs or fewer in 8 of 11 starts, although he’s only pitched more than 5.1 innings in one of his last five outings.

Shane Drohan has spent most of the year in the bullpen, but the southpaw is getting his second start of the season tonight. He should be able to go three or four innings as he’s thrown at least 39 pitches in 7 of 11 appearances this year.

Giants vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 1

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, BREW, FS1

Giants record: 23-36

Brewers record: 35-21

Giants vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Casey Schmitt OVER 1.5 Bases (+144)

Casey Schmitt has had a few mini hitting streaks in recent weeks, totalling a hit in 12 of his last 14 contests. He’s batting .339 (21 for 62) in that span with six home runs and four doubles.

Schmitt has gone OVER 1.5 bases in 10 of those 14 games, including in 3 straight and 7 of his last 8 contests. He’s also batting .411 vs. LHP this season.

Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Roupp has deserved a better fate than he’s gotten recently, with the Giants losing all five of his starts in May. However, a start against the Brewers isn’t the best spot to change that.

Milwaukee beats you with a deep lineup and even deeper bullpen, as we’re seeing here with one of those arms getting the start. These two teams have nearly opposite records, both overall and home/road splits, and the Brewers are also hot recently.

Pick: Brewers -156

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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