Giants vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27

Iain MacMillan

Aug 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez (99) hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers hold a commanding 10.0 game lead on the NL Central heading into their mid-week series against the San Francisco Giants. While losing this series likely won't hurt their playoff hopes, doing so will crush the postseason dreams of San Francisco.

The Giants sit at 66-66 heading into the series, 5.5 games back from the final wild card spot. They need to start winning games in a hurry to get back in the mix.

It's time to dive into everything you need to know to bet on this National League showdown.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Giants -1.5 (+158)
  • Brewers +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

  • Giants -102
  • Brewers -116

Total

  • OVER 7.5 (-118)
  • UNDER 7.5 (-104)

Giants vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

  • San Francisco: Logan Webb (11-8, 3.13 ERA)
  • Milwaukee: Tobias Myers (6-5, 2.87 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, August 27
  • Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
  • Venue: American Family Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBCS BA
  • Giants record: 66-66
  • Brewers record: 75-55

Giants vs. Brewers Key Players to Watch

San Francisco Giants

Tyler Fitzgerald: The Giants' shortstop has had a great season and it's only been getting better in August. He's been betting .293 in August with an OPS of .862, bringing his season-long WAR up to +2.9. He needs to continue to play at that level to hopefully bring the Giants back into the hunt for a wild card berth.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tobias Myers: The Brewers starter may be one of the most underrated pitchers in the Majors right now. he sports a sparkling 2.87 ERA across 19 starts and 20 appearances this season. The 26-year old will play a major role in how Milwaukee fares in the postseason.

Giants vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

While the low total of 7.5 in this game may scare you away from betting on the UNDER, I still think it's the right bet to make.

We have a strong pitching matchup in this game with Logan Webb (3.13 ERA) taking on Tobias Myers (2.87 ERA). Not only do the Brewers have Myers on the mound, but they also have the third best bullpen in the Majors this season with a bullpen ERA of 3.34.

On top of a strong pitching matchup, neither offense has been impressive in August. They both rank outside the top 10 in OPS this month with the Brewers coming in at 12th at .759 and the Giants ranking 19th at .702.

I'm going to bet on tonight's series opener being a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-104)

