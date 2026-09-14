Giants vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants in a three-game set starting on Monday night.

The Giants just swept the Cardinals in San Francisco last week, but then got swept by the Padres over the weekend. Meanwhile, St. Louis bounced back by taking two of three front the White Sox to start its homestand.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Cardinals on Monday, Sept. 14.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-182)

Cardinals -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Giants +119

Cardinals -144

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Giants vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (9-13, 4.00 ERA)

Cardinals: Quinn Matthews (1-3, 4.11 ERA)

Landen Roupp has allowed just two runs in 16 innings across his last three starts, including six shutout innings against the Cardinals last week.

Quinn Matthews has also pitched well recently, allowing four runs in 16.2 innings in his last three starts. He yielded two runs on five hits in six innings in San Francisco last time out.

Giants vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, CARD

Giants record: 62-88

Cardinals record: 74-76

Giants vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Nathan Church OVER 0.5 Singles (-106)

Nathan Church is riding a 12-game hitting streak for St. Louis, going 16 for 42 (.381) with 13 singles in that span.

Church has a single in five straight games and 11 of 12 during this streak, bringing him up to a 53% clip on the season. I’ll back him to get on base with a single again tonight at home.

Giants vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

It may not look like it on the surface, but this could very well be a pitcher’s duel tonight in St. Louis.

Both Roupp and Matthews had strong starts in this matchup last week, and neither offense is all that hot as of late.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-118)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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