Giants vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Trust Dallas to Cover)
Both the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are 0-1 in the 2025 season heading into their Week 2 clash in Dallas.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had a bit of a mini-bye since they played on Thursday night in Week 1, and they actually looked impressive against the Philadelphia Eagles, covering the spread and hanging tough all game long.
The same can’t be said for Russell Wilson and the Giants, as they scored just six points in Week 1 and really struggled to get anything going on offense. Wilson will get the start again in Week 2, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll wasn’t quick to name him the starter after the Week 1 loss to Washington.
Oddsmakers have set the Cowboys as home favorites in this matchup, but how should we bet on it?
All season long, the SI Betting team is going to share score predictions using the latest odds and analysis to attempt to get a score right – and give bettors our thoughts on both the spread and total.
Here’s how I predict this NFC East battle playing out in Week 2.
Giants vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Giants +5.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Giants: +205
- Cowboys: -250
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
This spread has actually moved in favor of the Giants since opening, as the Cowboys were originally six-point home favorites earlier in the week.
Dallas has dominated this matchup as of late, winning 15 of the last 16 games between the two squads.
Giants vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared why he’s backing Dallas in this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he bets on every game, every week:
I'm going to bet against the New York Giants as long as they start Russell Wilson at quarterback, which I expect to be only a few more weeks. He finished dead last amongst all quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE (Expected Points Added + Completion Percentage Over Expected). He looked old and uncomfortable behind the Giants' offensive line, and now he has to take on a Cowboys team that looked much better than expected against the defending champions.
Despite facing the Eagles, the Cowboys' offense ranked 13th in EPA per play. I had concerns about Dak Prescott heading into this season, but if Week 1 was any indication, the Cowboys are going to be competitive this season. I think they show they're in a class above the Giants in Week 2.
There are a lot of reasons to like the Cowboys in Week 2, especially since Dak Prescott is 7-1 at home against the Giants in his career. I shared in our betting preview for this game that Dak (43-18 at home in his career) has practically owned the Giants in this rivalry, especially at AT&T Stadium.
With this spread moving towards the Giants, it’s even easier for bettors to get behind Dallas as a 5.5-point favorite.
If New York’s offense remains stuck in mud in Week 2, I don’t see if competing with a Cowboys team that put up 20 points against a vaunted Eagles defense in Week 1.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 23, Giants 10
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.