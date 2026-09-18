Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 18

The Los Angeles Dodgers return home for a weekend set against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers have locked up the NL West, but they’re two games back of the Brewers for potential home-field advantage in the NLCS.

The Giants have won their last two games after dropping four straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Dodgers on Friday, Sept. 18.

Giants vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (+113)

Dodgers -1.5 (-137)

Moneyline

Giants +248

Dodgers -313

Total

8 (Over -109/Under -110)

Giants vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Giants: Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.68 ERA)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 3.50 ERA)

Cesar Perdomo allowed one run in his first 10 major-league innings before getting tagged for five runs on 10 hits in 4.2 innings against the Padres last time out.

Tyler Glasnow has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts, going six innings against the Nationals and four innings against the Marlins. He hhasad allowed four runs in 12 innings in his first two starts back from injury.

Giants vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Giants record: 64-89

Dodgers record: 93-60

Giants vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Jonah Cox OVER 0.5 Singles (+123)

Jonah Cox had his ups and downs earlier this season, but he’s finishing his rookie year on a high note. He’s currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 10 for 29 (.345), with all 10 of those hits being singles.

The outfielder is 20 for 62 (.323) in his last 17 games, and only two of those hits went for extra bases.

Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

I’m really tempted to take the Giants here as such big underdogs given Glasnow’s recent struggles, but the OVER looks like a much better bet.

This total seems a tad low given Perdomo’s lack of experience, and it’s not as if Glasnow has been unhittable recently. Furthermore, the Dodgers should have a close eye on Glasnow ahead of the postseason.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Dodgers got most of these eight runs themselves, and the Giants are capable of putting a few on the board.

Pick: OVER 8 (-109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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