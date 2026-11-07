Giants vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9 (Love Thy Nabers)

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The injuries and losses have continued to pile up for the Eagles, who are 2-6 and will turn to Joe Milton under center this week.

Meanwhile, the Giants sit atop the NFC East at 4-2-1 and are coming off their bye last week.

The home team won each meeting last season, and the Giants haven’t won in Philadelphia since 2013 – that could very well change this week.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Giants vs. Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 8.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Giants vs. Eagles

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Malik Nabers Longest Reception OVER 24.5 Yards (-107)

Malik Nabers OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Malik Nabers Longest Reception OVER 24.5 Yards (-107)

Malik Nabers is coming into his own this season after being limited to just four games in his sophomore campaign. He already has 605 yards on 48 catches this season, and has been able to spread the field each week.

Nabers has a catch of at least 25 yards in four of seven games this season, all coming in his last four contests. That includes longest receptions of 42 and 46 yards in the last two games.

The Eagles have allowed plenty of long catches this season, with Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Ryan Flournoy, and CeeDee Lamb all hauling in a reception of at least 30 yards in just the last two weeks.

Malik Nabers OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

I’m doubling down a bit on Nabers to go OVER his receiving yards line as well. He’s easily cleared 73 yards in each of his last four games, with 112, 121, 165, and 111 receiving yards in those contests.

The Eagles defense is one of the worst in the league right now, seeing guys like Treylon Burks, CeeDee Lamb, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Parker Washington, and Puka Nacua all go OVER 72.5 yards in the last few weeks.

Nabers should be able to continue his great stretch in Philadelphia, and I’d consider laddering him up to 100+ yards at +242, or even 110+ yards for the fifth straight week at +343.

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Saquon Barkley is currently dealing with some injuries, but I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play this week against his former team. He’s suited up in each of the last two weeks, scoring against the Cowboys and Commanders.

Barkley scored two touchdowns in the home game against the Giants last season, and I think he’ll find the end zone again this week. He is one of the Eagles’ few healthy offensive weapons, after all.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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