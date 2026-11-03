Giants vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an NFC East battle on Sunday afternoon.

It’s been a season to forget for the Eagles, as the injuries have piled up alongside six straight losses after a 2-0 start.

On the flip side, the Giants are the only NFC East team with a winning record at 4-2-1 despite a few injuries of their own. They’re 3-1-1 in their last five games, including an upset win in Houston before their bye last week.

These teams split their two meetings last season with the home squad winning each matchup.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.

Giants vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants -3.5 (-102)

Eagles +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Giants: -170

Eagles: +142

Total

39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Giants vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Giants record: 4-2-1

Eagles record: 1-3

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Giants are 5-2 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 1-7 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-2 in the Giants' games this season.

The UNDER is 4-4 in the Eagles' games this season.

Giants vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Giants Injury Report

Tyrone Tracy Jr. – IR

Theo Johnson – questionable

Marcus Mbow – questionable

Greg Newsome II – questionable

Jevon Holland – questionable

Cam Skattebo – questionable

Jaxson Dart – IR

Eagles Injury Report

Dontayvion Wicks – questionable

DeVonta Smith – questionable

Jonathan Jones – questionable

Jihaad Campbell – questionable

Britain Covey – questionable

Michael Carter II – questionable

Jalen Hurts – IR

Giants vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, New York Giants

Malik Nabers racked up over 1,200 receiving yards in his rookie season before being limited to just four games last year. He’s on his way to another 1,000-yard campaign with 605 yards through his first seven games.

The third-year pro ranks seventh in the league with 48 catches and his 605 yards are ninth-most in the NFL. He’s only had two touchdowns to show for it, coming in back-to-back weeks to begin October.

Nabers didn’t play against the Eagles last season, but caught 9 of 16 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Birds in his rookie year.

Giants vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

This is pretty much a lost season for the Eagles while the Giants are coming off their bye. I get that this game is in Philadelphia, but I don’t see why New York can’t win this one rather easily.

The Giants’ lone road loss this season came against the Rams when Jaxson Dart suffered his season-ending injury. They then played to a tie in Washington before upsetting the Texans two weeks ago.

The Eagles have lost by 11, 17, and 17 since returning from London, and since Jalen Hurts hit the injured list. I don’t see them being able to keep this a close game, even if it is a rivalry matchup at home.

Pick: Giants -3.5 (-102)

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