Giants vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Seattle Mariners host the San Francisco Giants to kick off the second half.

Seattle ended a five-game skid with a win before the break, but the M’s are still under .500 at 48-49. However, they’re still tied for a playoff spot in a lackluster American League thanks in part to a 27-20 home record.

San Francisco took three of four from the Rockies before the break, but that came after losing three of four. The Giants are only 41-55 on the season, including 19-30 on the road.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Mariners on Friday, July 17.

Giants vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-171)

Mariners -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Giants +130

Mariners -157

Total

7.0 (Over -113/Under -106)

Giants vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Giants: Landen Roupp (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-3, 2.18 ERA)

Landen Roupp threw eight one-run innings against the Jays last time out. He’s now gone at least six innings with two runs allowed or fewer in three of his last four starts. The right-hander got roughed up for six runs on five hits in 2.2 innings by the Diamondbacks in the other outing.

Bryce Miller is looking to bounce back from his worst start of the season. He allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits in five innings against the Marlins. The good news, though, is that Miller has allowed a single earned run on seven hits in 22.2 innings across four starts at home.

Giants vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SEAM

Giants record: 41-55

Mariners record: 48-49

Giants vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Miller OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-136)

Miller has been fantastic at home this season, and that includes in the strikeout department. He has 28 strikeouts in those 22.2 innings, going OVER 5.5 punchouts in all four starts.

In fact, Miller had seven strikeouts in two of those starts and eight strikeouts in his last outing at T-Mobile Park.

Giants vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Miller and the Mariners have been great at home this season, and San Francisco is even worse on the road (19-30) than it is at home (22-25).

Roupp has been up-and-down this season, and he has also been worse on the road (4.87 ERA) than at home (3.80).

The Mariners should be bigger favorites at home tonight.

Pick: Mariners -157

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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