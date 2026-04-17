Giants vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The San Francisco Giants snapped their losing streak on Thursday, shutting out the Cincinnati Reds by a score of 3-0. They'll look to keep their momentum going when they hit the road to take on the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

The Nationals are sitting at 9-10 through their first 19 games this season, but they'll need to keep racking up wins if they want to catch the Atlanta Braves atop the NL East.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series opener between these two National League teams.

Giants vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+104)

Nationals +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Giants -162

Nationals +136

Total

OVER 8.5 (+102)

UNDER 8.5 (-124)

Giants vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Logan Webb, RHP (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Washington: Zack Littell, RHP (0-1, 4.20 ERA)

Giants vs. Nationals How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Nationals Park

How to Watch (TV): Nationals.TV, NBCS BA, Fox 5 WTTG, Gray Media

Giants record: 7-12

Nationals record: 9-10

Giants vs. Nationals Best Prop Bet

Logan Webb UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-144)

The Nationals have had plenty of plate discipline so far this season, sporting the sixth-lowest strikeout percentage, striking out on just 20.2% of their at-bats. Tonight, they'll face Logan Webb of the Giants. He has failed to reach six strikeouts in two of his four starts this season. Let's bet on the UNDER on his strikeout total at 5.5.

Giants vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on the Nationals in the first five innings:

The Nationals are an interesting team this season as their offense has been fantastic, ranking fourth in the Majors in wRC+, but their bullpen has been the worst in baseball. That means one of the best ways to bet on them is to bet them on the first five innings moneyline. That way, you can hopefully avoid a late-inning bullpen implosion.

The Giants are 27th in wRC+, and the starting pitching matchup is largely a wash with Logan Webb (5.25 ERA) taking on Zack Littell (4.20 ERA).

Pick: Nationals First 5 Innings +132 vs. Giants via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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