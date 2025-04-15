Giants vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15
The Philadelphia Phillies were smoked in their season opener against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, but they’ll aim to bounce back on Tuesday with lefty Jesus Luzardo set to make his fourth start of the season.
San Francisco, which is off to a great start at 12-4, will send Justin Verlander to the mound as he looks to right the ship after a shaky first few outings in the Bay Area.
Oddsmakers have the Phillies favored in this game, but can they slow down a San Francisco team that is one of the 10-best offenses (in terms of OPS) in MLB right now?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this National League showdown.
Giants vs. Phillies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Giants +1.5 (-162)
- Phillies -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Giants: +136
- Phillies: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -112/Under -108)
Giants vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.92 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA)
Giants vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 15
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-PH+, NBCS-BA
- Giants record: 12-4
- Phillies record: 9-7
Giants vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets
Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jesus Luzardo UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-155)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB props column – Painting Corners – why Jesus Luzardo may be undervalued on Tuesday:
Philadelphia Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo is off to a great start to the 2025 campaign, posting a 1.50 ERA and 1.78 FIP in his first three outings.
Luzardo has given up two, zero and one earned run in his three outings, striking out 25 batters in 18.0 innings of work in the process. On Tuesday, he takes on a San Francisco Giants lineup that is 16th in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching.
I’m buying Luzardo to limit the Giants in this one, as he ranks in the 80th percentile in MLB in expected ERA, per Statcast. Plus, the lefty is in the 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage, which should help him if he does get into a jam tonight.
Giants vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
One of my favorite picks on Tuesday night happens to be in this game, and it’s yet another pick that I gave out earlier in the day.
This time, I shared why the Phillies are the bet to make in our MLB Best Bets column at SI:
The Philadelphia Phillies have a massive pitching advantage on Tuesday night, as Jesus Luzardo (1.50 ERA) takes the mound against Justin Verlander, who has struggled in his first season with the San Francisco Giants.
Verlander has a 6.92 ERA across three starts, allowing 16 hits, 11 runs (10 earned) and six walks in just 13.0 innings of work.
I’m worried about Verlander against a potent Philadelphia offense that is still finding its footing in 2025, ranking in the middle of the pack in OPS, batting average and runs scored. Could this be a get-right spot for the Phillies?
Meanwhile, Luzardo has been lights out, giving up two, zero and one earned run in his three outings while striking out 25 batters in 18.0 innings of work. The Phils are 2-1 when he’s on the mound, and it was their bullpen that blew his last start.
I think the Phillies are a steal at this price at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
