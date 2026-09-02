Giants vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2
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The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants continue their series at PNC Park after a wild opener last night.
The Pirates took an 11-5 lead thanks to a nine-run third inning, but the Giants stormed back to tie it in the eighth. Pittsburgh did ultimately win it in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning, though.
The Buccos have now won three in a row as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Pirates on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Giants vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Giants +1.5 (-164)
- Pirates -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Giants +129
- Pirates -156
Total
- 8.5 (Over -122/Under +101)
Giants vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Giants: Landen Roupp (8-13, 4.25 ERA)
- Pirates: Bubba Chandler (6-9, 4.26 ERA)
Landen Roupp finally picked up a win last time out, allowing one run on four hits in five innings against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on three hits in four innings against the Pirates back in May.
Bubba Chandler bounced back from allowing six runs in nine innings across two starts to yield just two runs (one earned) in 5.2 innings in San Diego last time out. He held the Giants to two runs in five innings in May.
Giants vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, SNP
- Giants record: 57-82
- Pirates record: 68-71
Giants vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-121)
Rafael Devers extended his hitting streak to nine games with a home run in the series opener last night. He’s now 14 for 35 (.400) with 11 runs scored and 12 RBI in his last nine contests.
There are a few different ways you can bet Devers tonight, including OVER 1.5 bases (+122) and to hit a home run (+403) if you want longer odds.
Giants vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
The Giants have struggled on the road this season to the tune of a 24-46 record, and the Pirates have gone 35-32 at PNC Park this year.
That home-field advantage should help Pittsburgh tonight, and I think Bubba Chandler gives the Pirates an edge on the mound over Landen Roupp.
Pick: Pirates -156
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop