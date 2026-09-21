Giants vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 2

An interesting NFC battle takes place on Monday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford host the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart.

Los Angeles’ offense looked stuck in mud in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, but the Rams have had a bunch of time off to prepare for this game at home, where they are clearly favored.

L.A. is looking to avoid an 0-2 start, and it should be able to score a bunch with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Kyren Williams and other stars on the offensive side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Giants lit up the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, ranking third in EPA/Play and second in success rate in John Harbaugh’s coaching debut with the franchise.

Dart appeared to have taken a major step from his rookie season, and he has some intriguing weapons with Cam Skattebo, Isaiah Likely and Malik Nabers all making a major impact in Week 1.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this game, but one of the most exciting is in the anytime touchdown scorer market. Simply bet on a player to hit pay dirt, and if they do at any point in the game, you win!

Here’s a look at my favorite targets to score in this primetime battle on Monday.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Giants vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blake Corum Anytime TD (+180)

Rams starting running back Kyren Williams is -160 to find the end zone for the second time this season in Week 2, but I’m going to take his backup Blake Corum to hit paydirt at a much more favorable price.

Corum only played 14 snaps in Week 1, but he received 10 carries, turning them into 54 yards. There’s no doubt that the former Michigan star added a nice punch to the L.A. attack, and he may have earned a bigger role going forward.

The Giants allowed two scores to Javonte Williams in Week 1 (one on the ground, one through the air) and finished just 25th in the league in EPA/Rush.

The Rams threw a ton of touchdowns last season, but it’s clear that Corum has a weekly role in this offense. If he can build on a strong Week 1, I think there’s value in him at +180 to score.

Malik Nabers Anytime TD (+200)

Giants star wideout Malik Nabers worked his way back from a torn ACL to play in Week 1, and he had an immediate impact in the win over Dallas.

Nabers played just 52.2 percent of the Giants’ offensive snaps (36 total), but he caught six passes for 69 yards in the win. The former first-round pick was targeted nine times in the game, meaning he saw a look per four snaps in Week 1.

That’s a pretty strong target volume, and I expect the Giants to slowly ramp up Nabers as the season goes along.

The Rams allowed three passing touchdowns from Brock Purdy in Week 1, and San Francisco’s No. 1 receiver – Mike Evans – finished with six grabs for 49 yards and a score.

At +200, Nabers is worth a look since he’s clearly the No. 1 option in the passing game when he’s on the field.

Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+220)

Dart didn’t find the end zone in Week 1, but the former first-round pick had a major role in the running game, carrying the ball 11 times for 54 yards.

As a rookie, Dart ran for nine touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts), so he’s a pretty solid value on Monday night at +220.

The Rams finished Week 1 at 30th in EPA/Rush on defense, and now they don’t have Myles Garrett (knee) up front.

Even if Dart doesn’t get as many designed runs on Monday night, he’s a lethal scrambler in what is suddenly a potent New York offense. I like the value on him to score more than Cam Skattebo (+110) in Week 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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