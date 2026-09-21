Giants vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 2 (Invest in Blake Corum)

A lot of questions will be answered on Monday Night Football when the New York Giants take on the Los Angeles Rams. Are the Giants as good as they looked against the Cowboys on Sunday night? Are the Rams not as good as the Super Bowl odds indicate?

You can check out the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, in my betting preview from earlier this week. In this article, we're going to dive into my best prop bets for this NFC prime-time showdown.

Giants vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards (+107)

Isaiah Likely 5+ Receptions (-116)

Davante Adams Longest Reception OVER 20.5 Yards (-109)

Blake Corum 50+ Rushing Yards (+107)

It's time to invest in Blake Corum. He was the far more effective running back in the Rams' season opener, averaging 5.4 yards per carry compared to 3.7 yards per carry by Kyren Williams. That tells me that Corum will continue to get carries this week, and if he continues to be this effective, he may take over the primary role. For Week 2, I think he's in a great spot to hit the 50+ yard mark.

Isaiah Likely 5+ Receptions (-116)

Isaiah Likely was fantastic in his Giants' debut. He hauled in eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys. I expect him to have another strong outing on Monday Night Football this week. The weakness of the Rams' defense is their linebackers, so John Harbaugh may draw up plenty of looks for the tight end to help create mismatches. If that happens, he'll soar over five receptions.

Davante Adams Longest Reception OVER 20.5 Yards (-109)

Davante Adams served as a deep threat for the Rams last season. He hauled in a reception of 21+ yards in all but three of his starts. He may be another year older, but I still expect him to be a great sideline target for Los Angeles. I think he hauls in a big one against the Giants in Week 2.

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