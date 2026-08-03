Giants vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Aug. 3

The Texas Rangers have fallen out of the top spot in the AL West and are in a tricky situation when it comes to Monday’s trade deadline.

Texas could look to sell at the deadline since it’s under .500 with a negative run differential, but it also is right in the mix to win the division or earn the third wild card spot in the NL. After the Rangers make their deadline decisions, they’ll take on the San Francisco Giants – who shipped out Luis Arraez in a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies – on Monday night.

San Francisco is well out of the playoff race in the National League, but it does have ace Logan Webb on the mound in this matchup. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Giants and Rangers in a pick’em in this series opener.

The Rangers will counter with Cal Quantrill (3.84 ERA), who has worked mainly out of the bullpen before starting in four of his five appearances in July.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague battle on Aug. 3.

Giants vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+153)

Rangers +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Giants: -110

Rangers: -110

Total

8 (Over -115/Under -105)

Giants vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Logan Webb (6-7, 3.93 ERA)

Texas: Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.84 ERA)

Giants vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Giants record: 47-65

Rangers record: 55-57

Giants vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+308)

Devers has feasted against Quantrill in his career, and the Giants slugger is one of three players I’m targeting to go deep in today’s edition of Daily Dinger :

The San Francisco Giants are well out of the playoff race in the National League, but they are getting some positive play from star Rafael Devers since the All-Star break.

Over the last two weeks, Devers is hitting .311 with three home runs and a .974 OPS, pushing him to 23 home runs in the 2026 season. The three-time All-Star has an intriguing matchup against the Texas Rangers and Cal Quantrill on Monday, even though the Rangers right-hander has pitched well in 2026.

Quantrill has worked as a starter and a reliever for the Rangers, posting a 3.84 ERA across 22 appearances. He’s allowed just eight home runs, but four of those came in July when he made four starts and just one relief appearance. So, he could be more vulnerable to the long ball if he has a longer leash on Monday.

Devers has crushed Quantrill in his career, hitting .500 (7-for-14) with three doubles, a homer and a 1.462 OPS. This is a great spot for the Giants slugger to stay hot, especially since the Texas bullpen (4.32 ERA) has been average at best in 2026.

Giants vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

Webb was pretty shaky in the month of July, posting a 6.59 ERA across five starts, allowing three or more runs in four of those outings.

The Giants are just 7-12 with their ace on the mound, and part of that has been due to poor run support. San Francisco is 17th in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), and it just traded away arguably its best hitter in Arraez.

To make matters worse, the Giants are 22nd in the league in runs scored, and they’ve failed to give Webb four or more runs of support in 11 of his starts.

Quantrill has been pretty average this season (he has an expected ERA of 4.48), but he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of his six starts in 2026.

The Rangers are also eighth in MLB in wRC+ and have a lot more to play for at this point in the season.

I’ll take Texas to win this game at home, especially since the Giants are 17 games under .500 on the road in 2026.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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