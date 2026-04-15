Giants vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates are tied atop the NL Central heading into Wednesday night's action.

The Reds squeaked by the Giants in Tuesday's series-opener, so they'll look to win their second straight game tonight.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's rematch.

Giants vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+134)

Reds +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Giants -110

Reds -106

Total

OVER 9.5 (-106)

UNDER 9.5 (-114)

Giants vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Tyler Mahle, RHP (0-2, 4.30 ERA)

Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder, RHP (1-1, 3.31 ERA)

Giants vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, NBCS BA

Giants record: 6-11

Reds record: 10-7

Giants vs. Reds Best Prop Bet

Tyler Mahle OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136)

Tyler Mahle's strikeout total has been sitting at his career average of 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched so far this season, so let's bet the OVER on 4.5 strikeouts for his start tonight when he takes on a Reds team that has struck out on 24.2% of their at-bats this season, the eighth-highest rate in the Majors.

Giants vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this National League matchup:

I bet the UNDER in this matchup on Tuesday, and it was about as sweat-free a bet as we could have with it being a 2-1 final. Once again, the sportsbooks have set the total at 9 for tonight's game, and I don't see why. The two teams rank 26th and 29th in wRC+, two of the worst offenses in all of baseball. The starting pitchers in this game aren't elite by any stretch, but they aren't terrible either. Tyler Mahle has a 4.30 ERA, and Rhett Lowder has an ERA of 3.31. The Reds also have an elite bullpen, sporting an ERA of 2.77.

Let's bet on another low-scoring game tonight.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-114) via FanDuel

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