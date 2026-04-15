Giants vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates are tied atop the NL Central heading into Wednesday night's action.
The Reds squeaked by the Giants in Tuesday's series-opener, so they'll look to win their second straight game tonight.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's rematch.
Giants vs. Reds Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Giants -1.5 (+134)
- Reds +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Giants -110
- Reds -106
Total
- OVER 9.5 (-106)
- UNDER 9.5 (-114)
Giants vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
- San Francisco: Tyler Mahle, RHP (0-2, 4.30 ERA)
- Cincinnati: Rhett Lowder, RHP (1-1, 3.31 ERA)
Giants vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 15
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Reds.TV, NBCS BA
- Giants record: 6-11
- Reds record: 10-7
Giants vs. Reds Best Prop Bet
- Tyler Mahle OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-136)
Tyler Mahle's strikeout total has been sitting at his career average of 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings pitched so far this season, so let's bet the OVER on 4.5 strikeouts for his start tonight when he takes on a Reds team that has struck out on 24.2% of their at-bats this season, the eighth-highest rate in the Majors.
Giants vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this National League matchup:
I bet the UNDER in this matchup on Tuesday, and it was about as sweat-free a bet as we could have with it being a 2-1 final. Once again, the sportsbooks have set the total at 9 for tonight's game, and I don't see why. The two teams rank 26th and 29th in wRC+, two of the worst offenses in all of baseball. The starting pitchers in this game aren't elite by any stretch, but they aren't terrible either. Tyler Mahle has a 4.30 ERA, and Rhett Lowder has an ERA of 3.31. The Reds also have an elite bullpen, sporting an ERA of 2.77.
Let's bet on another low-scoring game tonight.
Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-114) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets