Giants vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

The Houston Texans are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Houston has won two straight road games in Tennessee and then against the Jaguars in London last week after four straight losses to open the season.

Meanwhile, after a 3-1 start to the season, the Giants played to a tie in Washington before losing at home to the Saints last week.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.

Giants vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Giants +9.5 (-108)

Texans -9.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Giants: +380

Texans: -500

Total

42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Giants vs. Texans How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Reliant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Giants record: 3-2-1

Texans record: 2-4

Giants vs. Texans Betting Trends

The Giants are 4-2 against the spread this season.

The Texans are 2-4 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 4-2 in the Giants' games this season.

The UNDER is 3-3 in the Texans' games this season.

Giants vs. Texans Injury Reports

Giants Injury Report

Jermaine Eluemunor – questionable

Theo Johnson – questionable

Tyler Nubin – questionable

Colton Hood – questionable

Tremaine Edmunds – questionable

Darnell Mooney – questionable

Greg Newsome II – questionable

Texans Injury Report

Tank Dell – questionable

Jalen Pitre – doubtful

David Montgomery – questionable

Reed Blankenship – questionable

Giants vs. Texans Key Player to Watch

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud has locked in over the past few weeks, completing 76.5% of his passes in Tennessee and then putting up a 70.6% completion rate in London against the Jaguars.

Stroud has now thrown for 1,714 passing yards so far this season, which trails only Matthew Stafford’s 1,794 yards across the NFL. He’s also thrown for nine touchdowns with just one interception through six games.

The Giants’ defense has held opponents to 190.2 passing yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the league, so this could be a tougher matchup than it looks on paper for Stroud and the Texans.

Giants vs. Texans Prediction and Pick

The Texans have a great chance to get their first home win this season on Sunday afternoon, but covering the -9.5 spread might be a different story. Houston covered as -6.5 favorites in Tennessee, but the Giants aren’t quite as lowly as a Titans team that just picked up its first win.

I’d go with the Giants on the spread, but my favorite pick is on the OVER in this game.

The Giants have put up at least 27 points in each of their last three games, allowing 24 or more in each of those three contests as well. Houston played to a 34-30 loss to Dallas in its last home game and just beat the Jags 34-31.

Pick: OVER 42.5 (-118)

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