Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights went into Raleigh and stole Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes went up 2-0 midway through the first period, but it was a back-and-forth affair after that. Ultimately, Tomas Hertl scored the game-winning goal with just under four minutes remaining to give Vegas a 1-0 series lead.

Carolina will look to bounce back at home to avoid falling into a 2-0 deficit heading on the road.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 4.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Golden Knights +1.5 (-192)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +136

Hurricanes -162

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

The Hurricanes are once again home favorites in what is essentially a must-win Game 2.

Carolina’s moneyline odds of -162 imply a 61.83% chance of winning Game 2.

The total is now juiced a bit more to the OVER after there were nine goals in Game 1.

Carolina Home Favorite in Must-Win Game 2

The Hurricanes are once again looking to dig out of a Game 1 loss for the second straight series.

Carolina was able to bounce back nicely from its Game 1 loss in the Eastern Conference Final. The Canes held the Canadiens to 12 shots on goal in an overtime victory in Game 2 a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Vegas has now won seven games in a row. The Golden Knights won their final two games against the Ducks, swept the Avalanche, and now took Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It could be argued that every game at this point is a “must win,” but dropping the first two games at home could be a death sentence for a Hurricanes team that has been labeled playoff chokers in years past.

After getting past the Senators, Flyers, and Canadiens, the Hurricanes need to show that they’re up to the challenge against an experienced Vegas squad.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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