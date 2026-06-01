Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Series Prediction, Odds and Best Bet (Bet Carolina to Win Stanley Cup)

The Stanley Cup Final is officially set. The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the Vegas Golden Knights with the right to lift Lord Stanley's Cup on the line.

The Hurricanes were the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, racking up 53 wins and 113 points. They'll take on a Golden Knights team that finished with 95 points, but with only 39 wins, they finished the regular season with fewer wins than the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Florida Panthers, all of whom missed the playoffs entirely.

Let's take a look at all the odds for this series, as well as my prediction.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Stanley Cup Series Odds

Hurricanes -154

Golden Knights +128

OVER 5.5 Games (-196)

UNDER 5.5 Games (+158)

Hurricanes Win 4-0 (+1000)

Hurricanes Win 4-1 (+460)

Hurricanes Win 4-2 (+430)

Hurricanes Win 4-3 (+400)

Golden Knights Win 4-0 (+1800)

Golden Knights Win 4-1 (+850)

Golden Knights Win 4-2 (+500)

Golden Knights 4-3 (+500)

Stanley Cup Prediction

Let's not allow recency bias to form our opinion of how this series will go. The Golden Knights had a lot of things go their way in the Western Conference Final, sweeping the Colorado Avalanche. With that being said, sweeping the Avalanche doesn't mean they have all of a sudden become an elite team that can do the same thing against the best the Eastern Conference has to offer.

The Avs may have finished with the best record in hockey, but it was the Hurricanes who led the league in several metrics, including expected goals percentage at 56.22%. They also lead the league in CORSI% and FENWICK%. They were an advanced analytics dream, and they finally figured out how to turn that into postseason success this year. They went 8-1 through the Eastern Conference Playoffs, a conference that was much stronger than the West this season.

We should also have some concerns about the Golden Knights' goaltender, Carter Hart. He may have been strong in the playoffs, but he had a 2.71 goals against average and an .891 save percentage in the regular season.

I'll take the Hurricanes to win this series in dominant fashion.

Pick: Hurricanes (-154) to win in five games (+460)

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