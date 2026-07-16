Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

A pair of lottery picks are set to face off in Summer League on Thursday night (as long as they both play), as the Memphis Grizzlies and Cameron Boozer take on Kingston Flemings and the Atlanta Hawks.

Boozer has played in all three of Memphis’ games in Las Vegas, and he also spent time in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month. He’s certainly shown enough for the Grizzlies to consider shutting him down, but they haven’t made that decision yet.

Meanwhile, Flemings is averaging just 7.0 points and 6.5 assists per game in two games in Vegas. The Hawks would love for the young guard to have a standout performance on Thursday as they look to move to 4-0 and clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Betting on Summer League isn’t easy, especially since the longer teams play in Vegas, the more we’ll see them get a look at some secondary players ahead of training camp.

I usually stay away from matchups where star players are up in the air, but the odds can give us insight into the general perception for each of these young squads.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks on Thursday.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +2.5 (-112)

Hawks -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +124

Hawks: -148

Total

183.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Grizzlies record: 2-1

Hawks record: 3-0

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, Forward, Grizzlies

It’s possible that the Grizzlies are going to shut Boozer down for the rest of the Summer League after he played before Vegas in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but if he plays, he’s a must-watch player.

The No. 3 overall pick is averaging 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in Las Vegas, and he’s coming off a 21-point showing in his last game. If the Grizzlies do decide to play him on Thursday, he may not play as many minutes as he did in the first few games in Vegas.

Cameron Boozer vs Mavs in hopefully last SL Game



21 PTS (7-17 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-5 FTs)

8 REBS

3 AST

3 STLS



How we Feelin about his SL this summer? pic.twitter.com/akC2QmCl6i — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) July 14, 2026

Boozer is one of the leading candidates to win the Rookie of the Year, and he’s the clear face of the franchise in Memphis.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Hawks actually have a ton of young talent that they drafted in action this summer, including first-round picks like Flemings and Zuby Ejiofor from the 2026 draft and 2025 first-round pick Asa Newell. Plus, second-round selection Henri Veesar has played a big role for Atlanta in Vegas.

The Hawks have yet to lose a game, handing a talented Brooklyn team its lone loss this summer while also beating Boston by 12 and San Antonio by 27.

Memphis has some solid young talent – led by Boozer – but I think there’s a real chance that he sits out in this game or at least one of the two remaining matchups for the Grizz this summer.

I’ll take this short price with Atlanta, which would clinch a spot in the semis with a win, on Thursday.

Pick: Hawks Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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