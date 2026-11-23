The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a hot start in the 2026-27 season, winning 12 of their first 17 games, including an insanely impressive 8-1 record on the road. Memphis finally dropped a road game on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but it has a chance to get back on track on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as favorites in this matchup, even with Cameron Boozer out, as the Hornets have won just four of their 15 games and are the worst offense in the NBA.

Charlotte has missed LaMelo Ball, who was traded to Minnesota in the offseason, and Kon Knueppel’s injury has added to the damage. The Hornets are averaging just 99.9 points per game – the fewest in the NBA.

These teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to covering the spread, as the Hornets have done so in just six games while the Grizzlies have done so in as many games as they won (12) in the 2026-27 campaign.

Memphis is firmly in the mix to make the playoffs in the West, but can it get a win against this struggling Charlotte team?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies -2.5 (-112)

Hornets +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -148

Hornets: +125

Total

214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Hornets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MEM), WSOC Channel 9, NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 12-5

Hornets record: 4-11

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cameron Boozer – out

Jerami Grant – out

GG Jackson – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Richie Saunders – out

Hornets Injury Report

Kon Knueppel – out

Michael Ajayi – out

Brandon Miller – probable

Grayson Allen – out

Kylan Boswell – out

Grant Williams – out

Dennis Schroder – out

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cedric Coward 15+ Points (-162)

This season, Coward is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 47.2 percent from 3-point range. The Grizzlies youngster has scored 15 or more points in five of his last six games and should have a bigger role with Boozer out on Monday.

Coward has shot the lights out, and while he isn’t the go-to option for this offense, he should be able to reach his season average against a Charlotte team that is just 17th in the league in defensive rating.

The former lottery pick has 15 or more points in 10 of his 16 games overall in the 2026-27 season.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick

Memphis is a little short-handed in this matchup with Boozer sidelined, but I still think it’s the better team in this game.

Charlotte has the worst offensive rating in the NBA and is 28th in net rating while the Grizzlies clock in at fourth. Memphis has won and covered in every game where it has been a road favorite this season, going 8-1 on the road overall.

Brandon Miller should play in this game for Charlotte, yet the team is still down multiple key rotation players and is 2-8 against squads that are over .500 in the 2026-27 season.

I’ll gladly take the Grizzlies to win outright at this price, as I simply don’t trust the Hornets to score enough on Monday. After all, they’re the only team in the NBA averaging less than 100 points per game.

Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-148 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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