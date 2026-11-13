Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
In this story:
The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to turn things around when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
After a 6-0 start to the season, the Grizzlies have lost four of their last five games. That includes a 123-118 loss to the Nuggets last time out.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans have been a team of streaks early on. They’ve now lost four games in a row after a four-game winning streak.
The Pelicans handed the Grizzlies their first loss earlier this month in double overtime after splitting the four-game season series last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-108)
- Pelicans +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies -135
- Pelicans +114
Total
- 237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN, GCSEN
- Grizzlies record: 7-4
- Pelicans record: 4-8
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – Out
- Karim Lopez – Out
- Jahmai Mashack – Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
- Quinten Post – Out
- Richie Saunders – Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – Questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – Doubtful
- Bryce McGowens – Doubtful
- Yves Missi – Doubtful
- Trey Murphy III – Doubtful
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – Questionable
- Trendon Watford – Out
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jerami Grant OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (+107)
Jerami Grant has found his stroke from long range in recent games. He’s gone OVER 1.5 three-pointers in five straight contests, shooting 11 of 17 from beyond the arc in that span.
Grant made two of three attempts against the Pelicans to start this streak, and New Orleans allows 3.1 three-pointers to power forwards this season.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
With injuries on both sides, this is a tough game to handicap. However, Memphis has proven to be the better team overall this season, and I don’t see the Pelicans pulling out another win against the Grizzlies.
The Pelicans were favored in two of the four games during their current losing streak, and failed to cover in the two games they were underdogs.
Memphis is still a perfect 4-0 on the road this season, and I think that remains intact tonight in New Orleans.
Pick: Grizzlies -2.5 (-108)
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop