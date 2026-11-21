The Memphis Grizzlies bring a five-game winning streak into their road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Memphis has covered the spread during every game of its winning streak, including an upset win in Cleveland earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to bounce back after a home loss to the Knicks last time out. The Timberwolves had won seven of their previous eight games, including two straight.

These teams split their four-game season series last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +164

Timberwolves -196

Total

227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN

Grizzlies record: 12-4

Timberwolves record: 11-5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cameron Boozer – Out

Jerami Grant – Out

GG Jackson – Out

Ty Jerome – Probable

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Richie Saunders – Out

Javon Small – Out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Joan Beringer – Available

Jaylen Clark – Out

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Anthony Edwards – Out

Rocco Zikarsky – Out

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (+100)

Jaden McDaniels was perfect from beyond the arc last time out, knocking down four three-pointers on Thursday night against the Knicks. It was his second straight game with multiple three-pointers, bringing him up to 9 of 16 games this season.

The power forward has made at least two threes in seven of his last 10 games, and while Memphis poses a tough test, I’ll back McDaniels to stay hot after his 4-for-4 performance last time out.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

I’m going to ride the Grizzlies’ hot streak tonight. They’ve gotten back on track after a stumble to start the month, and I think this game should be closer to a pick’em.

Minnesota just lost at home to the Knicks after clawing out two wins over the Blazers.

I could see Memphis pulling off the upset, but I’ll take the point spread to be safe.

Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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