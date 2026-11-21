Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 21
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The Memphis Grizzlies bring a five-game winning streak into their road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Memphis has covered the spread during every game of its winning streak, including an upset win in Cleveland earlier this week.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is looking to bounce back after a home loss to the Knicks last time out. The Timberwolves had won seven of their previous eight games, including two straight.
These teams split their four-game season series last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +164
- Timberwolves -196
Total
- 227.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): DAZN
- Grizzlies record: 12-4
- Timberwolves record: 11-5
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Cameron Boozer – Out
- Jerami Grant – Out
- GG Jackson – Out
- Ty Jerome – Probable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
- Richie Saunders – Out
- Javon Small – Out
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Joan Beringer – Available
- Jaylen Clark – Out
- Donte DiVincenzo – Out
- Anthony Edwards – Out
- Rocco Zikarsky – Out
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaden McDaniels OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (+100)
Jaden McDaniels was perfect from beyond the arc last time out, knocking down four three-pointers on Thursday night against the Knicks. It was his second straight game with multiple three-pointers, bringing him up to 9 of 16 games this season.
The power forward has made at least two threes in seven of his last 10 games, and while Memphis poses a tough test, I’ll back McDaniels to stay hot after his 4-for-4 performance last time out.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I’m going to ride the Grizzlies’ hot streak tonight. They’ve gotten back on track after a stumble to start the month, and I think this game should be closer to a pick’em.
Minnesota just lost at home to the Knicks after clawing out two wins over the Blazers.
I could see Memphis pulling off the upset, but I’ll take the point spread to be safe.
Pick: Grizzlies +5.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop