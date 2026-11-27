A pair of 14-5 teams face off on Friday night in the NBA Cup, as the Memphis Grizzlies go on the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota won the last meeting between these teams by nine points, and it’s favored at home in a crucial NBA Cup game. The Timberwolves and Grizzlies are No. 1 and No. 2 in West Group B, and the winner of this game will advance to the NBA Cup Quarterfinals next week.

Memphis is down a few key players in this game, including rookie sensation Cameron Boozer (ankle). That has put the Grizz in a tough spot, even though they’re 9-1 on the road and have won eight of their last 10 matchups.

Both of these teams rank in the top 10 in the league in net rating and defensive rating while the Timberwolves are the No. 1 defense in the NBA. Still, the Wolves remain without Anthony Edwards and could be down LaMelo Ball (questionable) on Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of this NBA Cup clash, including the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the rematch between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +3.5 (-103)

Timberwolves -3.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +151

Timberwolves: -180

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MEM), DAZN (MIN), NBA League Pass

Grizzlies record: 14-5

Timberwolves record: 14-5

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Cameron Boozer – out

Zach Edey – questionable

Richie Saunders – out

Isaiah Stewart – questionable

Karim Lopez – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

GG Jackson – out

Jerami Grant – out

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards – out

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Jaylen Clark – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

LaMelo Ball – questionable

Joan Beringer – available

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Ayo Dosunmu OVER 18.5 Points (-125)

In today’s edition of the best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why I like Dosunmu against Memphis:

Earlier this month, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu had a big game against the Memphis Grizzlies, dropping 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, making all eight of his attempts from two-point range.

So, can he keep things rolling on Friday with LaMelo Ball (ankle) listed as questionable?

Dosunmu is averaging 18.1 points per game this season while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from 3. He's stepped up in a big way since Anthony Edwards went down and could have an even larger role on Friday if Ball is eventually ruled out or limited.

In his 15 starts this season, Dosunmu is averaging 19.7 points on 14.4 shots per game. That gives him a really strong floor against this Memphis team that couldn't slow him down in a nine-point loss earlier in the season.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

These two teams are No. 1 and No. 8 in the NBA in defensive rating, and they combined for just 199 points in their first meeting earlier this month.

Now, with Cameron Boozer out for Memphis and LaMelo Ball questionable for Minnesota, there’s a chance both teams have a little less offensive firepower on Friday night.

The Wolves have hit the UNDER in 12 of their 19 games, and they’re allowing just 105.8 points per game. Memphis also has a great scoring defense, ranking 10th in opponent points per game.

It’s hard to look past the first meeting between these teams, and it’s worth noting that Memphis plays at a league-average pace (15th) in the 2026-27 season. So, bettors shouldn't expect a track meet even though the Wolves prefer to play faster (top-10 in the league in pace)

These teams are No. 1 and No. 2 against the spread this season, so I’d much rather take the UNDER than try to pick who will cover on Friday.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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