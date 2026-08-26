Guardians vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

A six-game winning streak has propelled the Cleveland Guardians into the No. 3 wild card spot in the American League, one game ahead of the Texas Rangers.

Now, Cleveland has a chance to complete a sweep of the lowly Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon, and it’s favored to make that happen on the road.

Joey Cantillo (3.73 ERA) is on the mound for the Guardians against Los Angeles’ Grayson Rodriguez (6.41 ERA), and the Angels (losers of three in a row) are now tied for the worst record in the American League.

It’s been a rough season for L.A., and it’s nine games under .500 at home heading into this series finale.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are making a real push to win the AL Central, sitting just 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland has an easy schedule (28th in MLB) down the stretch of the regular season, which could propel it into a playoff spot.

Sweeping the Angels would be a great start, so let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday afternoon’s series finale.

Guardians vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+118)

Angels +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline

Guardians: -135

Angels: +126

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Guardians vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Cleveland: Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.73 ERA)

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.41 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 4:07 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV/CLE.Guardians.TV

Guardians record: 67-66

Angels record: 52-81

Guardians vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Joey Cantillo UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-149)

Cantillo has put together a solid season for the Guardians, but he hasn’t given their bullpen a ton of breaks. That hasn’t been an issue (the Guardians are seventh in MLB in bullpen ERA), but it does give us a chance to fade him in the prop market.

The lefty has completed 5.1 innings (16 outs) or more just one time in his last 10 appearances since July 1. Plus, Cantillo has yet to throw 100 pitches in a single game in 2026, a sign that the Guardians are willing to pull him earlier in games.

Overall, Cantillo has fallen short of this line in 19 of his 27 appearances, and I don’t expect that to change, even against a struggling Angels team.

Guardians vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Cleveland has back-to-back wins by two runs to open this series, and I believe bettors are getting a gift with the Guardians sitting at -135 on the moneyline on Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles is one of the worst teams in MLB this season, and Rodriguez (6.41 ERA) sits in the third percentile in expected ERA and the sixth percentile in expected batting average against. The Angels are just 4-10 with him on the mound, making them a tough team to back on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are 17-10 with Cantillo on the bump this season and he ranks in the 56th percentile in expected ERA and the 64th percentile in expected BAA.

Cleveland’s offense has been shaky this season (dead last in OPS), but it still outranks the Angels in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+).

I’m expecting a Guardians sweep on Wednesday.

Pick: Guardians Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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