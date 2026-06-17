Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17
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The Cleveland Guardians failed to make it three wins in a row as they dropped a 2-1 decision to the Milwaukee Brewers in the season opener.
Cleveland was swept by the Yankees prior to getting two low-scoring wins over the Tigers over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee has now won two in a row and three of four after dropping its last two on the road against the Athletics.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Brewers on Wednesday, June 17.
Guardians vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-206)
- Brewers -1.5 (+168)
Moneyline
- Guardians +104
- Brewers -126
Total
- 7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Guardians vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Gavin Williams (9-3, 3.32 ERA)
- Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.70 ERA)
Gavin Williams has settled in after a few rough starts. He’s allowed nine ER in 31.1 IP (2.59 ERA) in his last five starts, with the Guardians winning four of those outings. The right-hander did allow three runs in each of his last two outings, though, giving up two home runs in each start.
Brandon Sproat is looking to build on his best start of the season. He allowed one run on four hits (a home run) in six innings against the A’s last time out.
Guardians vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 17
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): CLEG, BREW
- Guardians record: 39-34
- Brewers record: 44-26
Guardians vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brandon Sproat OVER 1.5 Earned Runs (-166)
Brandon Sproat had a rare solid start in Las Vegas last week. Prior to that, he allowed multiple earned runs in five straight outings.
On the season, Sproat has allowed OVER 1.5 ER in 9 of 11 starts and one of two relief appearances.
I’d consider taking OVER 2.5 ER, too, as he has gone OVER 2.5 ER in each of those OVER 1.5s.
Guardians vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
While I think the Guardians will get a few runs off of Sproat, I don’t necessarily think they’ll get a ton more than that.
Cleveland is now without Jose Ramirez and Angel Martinez, and the Brewers are a fairly low-scoring team as well. Gavin Williams should be able to hold them in check in a low-scoring contest.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-108)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop