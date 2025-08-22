Guardians vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
The Cleveland Guardians sit three games back from the Seattle Mariners for the final spot in the American League wild card race. They'll try to close that gap further when they take on the Texas Rangers in a three-game series this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Rangers are quickly losing any hope of returning to the postseason, sitting at 63-66 ahead of tonight's game. With that being said, can they get a win tonight?
Let's find out the odds and my best bets for tonight's American League showdown.
Guardians vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Guardians +1.5 (-175)
- Rangers -1.5 (+145)
Moneyline
- Guardians +118
- Rangers -145
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Guardians vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Cleveland: Slade Cecconi, RHP (5-6, 4.50 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (11-3, 1.76 ERA)
Guardians vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, Victory+
- Guardians Record: 64-62
- Rangers Record: 63-66
Guardians vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corey Seager Home Run (+290) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Corey Seager to hit a home run tonight:
Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians tonight, and he has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the highest home run rate amongst all starter pitchers today. That's going to set up Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers' most powerful bat, to hit a home run tonight. It's not a huge payout at +290, but let's cash a winner with this one.
Guardians vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers are the side to back as home favorites tonight. I wrote about the pick in today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers:
This game is a lopsided pitching matchup. Nathan Eovaldi might be the most underrated pitcher in the Majors. He has an 11-3 record with a 1.76 ERA and a 0.870 WHIP. Not only are the Rangers at home and starting Eovaldi tonight, but their bullpen is also sixth in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 3.60.
Meanwhile, the Guardians are starting Slade Cecconi tonight, who has been unimpressive this season with a 4.50 ERA. Cleveland has also been unimpressive offensively. The Guardians rank just 17th in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break. -145 is more than a fair price for the Rangers tonight.
Pick: Rangers -145 via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
