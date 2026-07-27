Guardians vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Cincinnati Reds return home to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in the Battle of Ohio on Monday night.

Cleveland has lost five straight games, scoring just three runs in a sweep in Tampa Bay over the weekend.

On the other hand, the Reds won all three series on their road trip, taking two of three games in Colorado, Seattle, and St. Louis.

Cleveland took two of three from the Reds at home back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Reds on Monday, July 27.

Guardians vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians +1.5 (-149)

Reds -1.5 (+124)

Moneyline

Guardians +138

Reds -167

Total

8.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Guardians vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (4-7, 4.60 ERA)

Reds: Chase Burns (12-1, 2.42 ERA)

Slade Cecconi has struggled after a few strong starts. He’s allowed 15 runs (11 earned) in 13.1 innings to the White Sox and Twins (twice) in his last three outings. He allowed four runs in 10 innings in two starts against the Reds last year.

Chase Burns returned from the All-Star break with five shutout innings in a win against the Mariners last week. It was a much-needed start for the right-hander as he had allowed 10 runs in 17 innings in his previous three outings. This will be his first start against Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Guardians record: 54-53

Reds record: 49-55

Guardians vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+110)

Burns’ strikeout stuff hasn’t been there in his last three starts, with just 12 punchouts in 16 innings. However, that helps us get a good price tonight against a Cleveland team that has struck out at a 24.1% clip in the last 30 days.

This is a good chance for Burns to bounce back at home and we’re getting a nice +110 price. He had gone OVER 6.5 strikeouts in eight straight starts before this recent cold streak.

Guardians vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I’m not confident in either of these teams right now, and while Burns gives the Reds an edge, their -167 price is a bit too steep for my liking.

I’ll instead go with the UNDER tonight in Cincinnati.

The Guardians have been shut out for their last two games, and have a total four runs in their last four contests. The Reds haven’t been a ton better, being held to five runs or fewer in five straight games for a total of 18 runs.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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