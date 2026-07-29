Guardians vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 29

The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds close out a three-game series after splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Guardians broke out for six runs in Game 1, but were shut out for the third time in four games in the nightcap.

The Reds have been up-and-down as of late, alternating losses and wins after a three-game winning streak.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. Reds on Wednesday, July 29.

Guardians vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+112)

Reds +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Guardians -144

Reds +119

Total

9 (Over -103/Under -117)

Guardians vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (8-6, 4.02 ERA)

Reds: Brady Singer (5-9, 4.53 ERA)

It was smooth sailing for Joey Cantillo heading into the All-Star break, but he’s struggled since. The southpaw has allowed nine runs on 15 hits in 8.2 innings against the Pirates and Rays in his last two starts. He allowed four runs in five innings against the Reds back in May.

Brady Singer could be making his final start with the Reds as the trade deadline approaches. He’s improved his stock with three straight quality starts, allowing six runs on 14 hits in 21 innings in that span. The Guardians did rough him up for five runs in four innings in May, though.

Guardians vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, CINR

Guardians record: 55-54

Reds record: 50-56

Guardians vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Brady Singer OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-106)

This line might be set a strikeout too low for Singer. The right-hander has had at least five strikeouts in nine straight starts, including six or more in two straight and five of his last six.

Singer had six strikeouts in his four innings of work in Cleveland in May, and the Guardians are still striking out at a 22% clip.

Guardians vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have struggled at the plate this season. In fact, they have the two lowest batting averages in the league at .230 each.

Cantillo vs. Singer isn’t a pitching matchup that will draw a ton of eyes, but they’re solid enough to keep these bats at bay.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-117)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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