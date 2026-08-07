Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox are both looking to get back on track as they meet up for a three-game set this weekend.

The Guardians went 1-5 on their homestand, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Mets. The Sox are returning home from getting swept in Boston, including a walk-off loss on Thursday.

The White Sox have won four of the seven meetings this season, including the last two in Cleveland last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. White Sox on Friday, Aug. 7.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+119)

White Sox +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Guardians -140

White Sox +131

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (8-6, 2.57 ERA)

White Sox: Noah Schultz (3-8, 5.82 ERA)

Parker Messick has allowed a single earned run in each of his last five starts, for a total of seven runs (five earned) on 22 hits in 28.2 innings. The southpaw has allowed three runs on eight hits in 12.2 innings in two starts against the Sox this season.

Noah Schultz hasn’t gotten out of the fourth inning in either of his last two starts, allowing a total of eight runs on 13 hits in seven innings against Texas and the Yankees. This will be his first start against Cleveland.

Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, CHSN

Guardians record: 57-59

White Sox record: 59-55

Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Parker Messick UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs (-152)

Messick has allowed UNDER 2.5 earned runs in five straight starts and seven of his last eight. He’s also only allowed a total of five earned runs in three starts against the White Sox.

We’re paying a bit more juice than I typically like for a prop, but I think it’s worth it. I’d consider UNDER 1.5 (+151) as well.

Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I give the Guardians an edge on the mound with Messick over Schultz, and Cleveland is 22-17 vs. LHP while Chicago is 17-18 against southpaws this season.

This should be a good game, and a good series in the AL Central, but I think the Guardians take the opener tonight.

Pick: Guardians -140

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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