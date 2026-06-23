Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The Chicago White Sox are looking to build on the momentum of their walk-off win in a back-and-forth affair against the Cleveland Guardians to open the series.

The two teams are now tied atop the AL Central, and it was a much-needed win for the White Sox after getting swept in Detroit.

Meanwhile, it was the second straight loss for the Guardians, who are now 2-5 in their last seven games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Guardians vs. White Sox on Tuesday, June 23.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Guardians -1.5 (+153)

White Sox +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Guardians -113

White Sox -105

Total

7.0 (Over -115/Under -104)

Guardians vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Guardians: Parker Messick (7-3, 2.70 ERA)

White Sox: Sean Burke (4-4, 3.89 ERA)

Parker Messick threw a quality start for the first time in over a month last time out, allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in six innings against Milwaukee. He had allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 11.1 innings in his previous two starts.

Sean Burke is looking to bounce back from a rough start against the Dodgers. He allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts and five walks in just four innings in that one.

Guardians vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CLEG, CHSN

Guardians record: 41-38

White Sox record: 40-37

Guardians vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Travis Bazzana OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI (-108)

Travis Bazzana has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he’s on an upswing right now.

The second baseman is riding a modest six-game hitting streak, but he has three home runs and two doubles in that span. That’s helped him score eight runs and drive in seven more in those six games.

The rookie is hitting .327 vs. RHP (.177 vs. LHP) and is actually better on the road (.298) than at home (.247).

Guardians vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

Messick has been a sneaky good starter for the Guardians this season, and the White Sox are just 11-12 against left-handed starters this season. The southpaw made one start against Chicago last year, allowing just one run on seven hits in six innings in September.

Burke has also settled into a groove as a middle of the rotation starter for Chicago.

This is a low total, but I still think we get an UNDER tonight in Chicago.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-104)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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