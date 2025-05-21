Have Eagles Super Bowl Odds, Jalen Hurts MVP Odds Changed Amidst Tush Push Ban Reports?
The tush-push haters have finally gotten their way, though betting oddsmakers don’t appear to be concerned that this will impact the Philadelphia Eagles or Jalen Hurts.
According to Dianna Russini, the NFL is expected to ban the tush push today. The Eagles have been the team to most successfully utilize this move, which involves having other players push the quarterback into the endzone on a quarterback sneak on the goal line. That would no longer be legal if the rule change occurs.
Despite taking away one of Philadelphia’s primary weapons, their odds of winning the Super Bowl have not changed. In fact, their odds are slightly shorter now than they were just a week ago.
Ahead of the NFL schedule release last week, the Eagles were +700 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel Sportsbook. Now the Eagles are +650 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
Hurts, the beneficiary of many “brotherly shoves,” as they call the tush push in Philadelphia, has also seen his NFL MVP odds shorten. He was +2500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win MVP after the Super Bowl, but is now down to +1700 at DraftKings.
None of that movement is related to the potential tush push rule change, but it is worth noting.
The Eagles popularized the tush push in 2022 and have been by far the most successful in utilizing it. According to ESPN, they’ve scored 27 touchdowns and converted 92 first downs using it in that time frame.
The Bills have also used the play to their advantage, with ESPN reporting they and the Eagles converted 87% of their attempts while the rest of the league is at 71%. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is similarly strong to Hurts, which is a key ingredient in success.
The NFL has called banning the play a player safety issue, though no such data has been provided to support that claim.
The Eagles' win total has also not changed, sticking at 11.5 wins with -110 odds on either side at DraftKings.
While the Eagles’ odds haven’t moved because of the proposed ban, one can assume things will change for them. If Hurts is less successful in converting TDs or short-yardage first downs on a traditional QB sneak, running back Saquon Barkley will likely get more chances. The same could be true in Buffalo.
The NFL is voting on banning the tush push today. We will update this article following the outcome of the vote being made public.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.