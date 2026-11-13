Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Atlanta Hawks are looking to get back on track when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Hawks’ four-game losing streak came to an end last time out as home favorites against the Lakers, but they’re still 7-5 on the season.

On the flip side, the Bulls are just 1-9 on the season and have lost eight straight since beating the Bucks.

Chicago did win all three meetings last season, but we’ll see how much that matters tonight.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -7.5 (-105)

Bulls +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hawks -290

Bulls +235

Total

245.5 (Over -111/Under -108)

Hawks vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): WANF, CHSN

Hawks record: 7-5

Bulls record: 1-9

Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – Questionable

Kingston Flemings – Questionable

Keshon Gilbert – Out

Mouhamed Gueye – Out

Jock Landale – Available

Asa Newell – Out

Henri Veesaar – Out

Jalen Wilson – Doubtful

Bulls Injury Report

Tobe Awaka – Out

Norman Powell – Questionable

Dailyn Swain – Questionable

Caleb Wilson – Out

Hawks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Onyeka Okongwu OVER 22.5 Points + Rebounds (-117)

Onyeka Okongwu averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season, and is off to a similar start this season. His scoring is down a bit through 12 games at 13.7 points per game, but he’s bringing down 8.1 boards per contest.

The Bulls present a good matchup for the big man, though. Chicago is one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, allowing 47.9 boards per game, including 13.9 to centers.

Okongwu has gone OVER 22.5 Points + Rebounds in just five of his 12 games this season, but all five of those OVERs came in his last seven contests. He’s averaging 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in that span.

Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

The Bulls have gotten closer in their last few games, falling by just six points to the 76ers and five to the Spurs as big underdogs. However, I don’t see that continuing tonight.

The Hawks see an opportunity to bounce right back against the Bulls after an upset loss at home. While they haven’t covered the spread too often this season (4-8 ATS), Chicago isn’t exactly a tough opponent.

Atlanta also hasn’t played since Monday, giving the Hawks a distinct rest advantage in tonight’s matchup.

Pick: Hawks -7.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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