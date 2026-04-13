Hawks vs. Knicks Opening Series Odds: Atlanta Set as Shortest First-Round Underdog

A rivalry matchup takes place in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference, as the No. 3 New York Knicks host the No. 6 Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young is no longer in Atlanta, but the Knicks certainly would love to get some revenge on the Hawks for their 2021 playoff victory over a then Julius Randle-led Knicks squad.

New York is looking to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second season in a row, and it’s favored to win this series. However, oddsmakers have the Hawks (+230 to win the series) as the shortest first-round underdog out of the four matchups that are already set on Monday.

So, the Knicks could be in for a dogfight in the first round, and it’s worth noting that these teams played an extremely close game in their final meeting of the regular season in early April.

Atlanta had the fourth-best net rating in the NBA after the All-Star break, going 20-6 in 26 games to move into the No. 6 spot in the East. The Hawks rested players on Sunday in their season finale, a sign that they were fine playing the Knicks in the first round (the loss dropped Atlanta from No. 5 to No. 6).

Jalen Brunson and company have made at least the second round of the playoffs in each season since he’s joined the team, and the Knicks are sixth in the odds to win the NBA Finals after posting the fifth-best net rating in the NBA during the regular season.

The SI Betting team will have predictions for each first-round matchup later in the week, equipped with a series winner and the number of games.

When it comes to the series odds, it appears that oddsmakers are expecting this matchup to go at least six games. Here’s a look at the series odds, series spread, correct score and series total games ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 matchup.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hawks vs. Knicks Series Odds

Hawks: +230

Knicks: -290

Hawks vs. Knicks Series Spread

Hawks +1.5 (-105)

Knicks -1.5 (-115)

Hawks vs. Knicks Series Correct Score

Knicks in 5: +340

Knicks in 7: +360

Knicks in 6: +425

Knicks in 4: +600

Hawks in 6: +650

Hawks in 7: +800

Hawks in 5: +1500

Hawks in 4: +2500

Hawks vs. Knicks Series Total Games

5.5 (Over -150/Under +120)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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