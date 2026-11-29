A rematch of last season’s first round of the playoffs takes place on Sunday, as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks play host to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Knicks won’t get a chance to defend their NBA Cup title, as they lost to the Miami Heat on Friday and were eliminated from contention. That loss snapped a long winning streak for a Knicks team that has turned around a slow start to remain in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Now, New York is favored at home against a surging Hawks team that has won five games in a row to move into the No. 2 spot in the conference. Atlanta is coming off a huge upset win over Boston on Friday, and it would love to get another upset win against the Knicks.

The Hawks have at least covered in four of their five games as an underdog this season. Can they keep that up even with last season’s playoff killer – CJ McCollum – out? The Knicks are going to be short-handed as well, as Andre Drummond is out and four rotation players – OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride – are questionable.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Sunday.

Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +5.5 (-110)

Knicks -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Hawks: +185

Knicks: -223

Total

217.5 (Over -113/Under -107)

Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): MSG, PSN, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 12-6

Knicks record: 12-7

Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

CJ McCollum – out

Henri Veesar – out

Jock Landale – out

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Asa Newell – out

Jalen Wilson – doubtful

Rafael Castro – doubtful

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – questionable

Josh Hart – questionable

Andre Drummond – out

Miles McBride – questionable

Jordan Clarkson – questionable

Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Karl-Anthony Towns 13+ Rebounds (-140)

Earlier today, I shared in my SI Betting’s best NBA props column why this could be a big game for Towns on the boards:

New York Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 13.4 rebounds per game in the 2026-27 season, and he should have a major role on Sunday with Andre Drummond out and Josh Hart questionable for New York.

The Knicks have played James Wiseman as their backup center with Drummond out, yet there’s no real replacement on the roster for Towns’ rebounding ability. With Hart also questionable, the Knicks are going to need their All-Star big man to control the boards against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta has struggled a bit on the glass, ranking 19th in the NBA in rebound percentage and 27th in opponent rebounds per game.

Towns has 13 or more boards in 10 of his 18 games this season and does not have a single game without less than 10 boards.

Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks are down Drummond and have already listed Anunoby and Hart as questionable.

New York hasn’t been great against the spread this season (10-9), and it’s still set as a pretty clear favorite at home against a surging Hawks team.

If Anunoby and Hart don’t play, the Knicks are going to be in a tough spot to win by margin, especially since they’ve gone just 3-4 against teams that are .500 or better this season.

Atlanta just upset Boston as an 8.5-point underdog and has won five games in a row to get to the No. 2 seed in the East.

It’s also worth noting that Atlanta is 3-1 against the number as a road dog and 4-1 against the spread as an underdog overall.

I’ll take the points in Sunday’s matchup.

Pick: Hawks +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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