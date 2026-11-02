Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 2

Both the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers are under .500 so far in the 2026-27 season, and they’ll face off on Monday night as part of a 15-game slate.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pacers, who lost on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Pacers were without Ivica Zubac, Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell and others in that matchup, and they’ll likely be short-handed again on Monday.

Haliburton (hamstring) is set to miss multiple weeks, a major blow to a Pacers team that is looking to get back to the NBA Finals after losing in Game 7 during the 2024-25 season against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are in the middle of the pack in net rating after a 3-4 start, losing badly to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. The Hawks added some new pieces in the offseason – Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort and Kingston Flemings – as they look to keep up with an Eastern Conference that has reloaded in the 2026-27 season.

Oddsmakers have set Atlanta as a favorite in this game, and the Hawks are looking to snap a bit of a skid where they've dropped four of their last five games.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Nov. 2.

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks -4.5 (-115)

Pacers +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks: -199

Pacers: +166

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Hawks vs. Pacers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): DAZN IND, PSN, Atlanta News First, NBA League Pass

Hawks record: 3-4

Pacers record: 2-5

Hawks vs. Pacers Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Kingston Flemings – out

Keshon Gilbert – doubtful

Mouhamed Gueye – out

Jalen Johnson – questionable

Jalen Wilson – doubtful;

Henri Veesar – out

Jock Landale – out

Pacers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Hawks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Nembhard OVER 16.5 Points (-114)

With Haliburton and T.J. McConnell sidelined, Andrew Nembhard has become the No. 1 guard for this Indiana attack.

Through six games, Nembhard is averaging 18.5 points on 13.3 shots per game, and he’s taken 16, 16 and 19 shots in three games that Haliburton has missed. The veteran guard has scored 18 or more points in four of his six games, including all three with Haliburton sidelined.

The Hawks are a middle-of-the-pack defense (16th in defensive rating) this season, so I don’t mind taking the OVER for Nembhard with the Pacers short-handed on Monday.

Hawks vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick

The Hawks have struggled a bit after a 2-0 start, dropping four of their last five games including a bad loss on Saturday against New Orleans.

Still, I’m buying them as road favorites on Monday night.

Indiana is not nearly as dangerous with Haliburton out, and he’s not the only key rotation player that has been sidelined in recent games. The Pacers have dropped to 20th in the league in net rating, and they just lost to a previously winless Brooklyn team that was down top guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin.

The Hawks should be able to take care of business in this matchup as long as Jalen Johnson (questionable) is able to suit up. The Pacers have dropped four games in a row, including losses to Milwaukee and Brooklyn, which makes them a tough team to bet on in this spot.

Pick: Hawks -4.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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