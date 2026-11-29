Sunday’s NBA action begins with a key Eastern Conference matchup, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.

Miami is coming off a huge win over the New York Knicks in NBA Cup action on Friday night, and it’s four games over .500 heading into the second meeting of the season between these teams.

They last played back on Nov. 13 with the Heat putting up 133 points in a 12-point win. Miami has erased an 0-4 start, winning 11 of its last 14 games to get right back in the mix for a top-six seed in the East.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are 9-10 this season and have struggled against quality opponents, going 4-8 against teams that are .500 or better. Evan Mobley (toe) remains out for the Cavs, limiting their options on defense against Antetokounmpo.

Oddsmakers have the Heat set as slight favorites on the road, but can they pick up the win?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday afternoon.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -1.5 (-106)

Cavs +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Heat: -111

Cavs: -106

Total

240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (CLE), WPLG Local 10, NBA League Pass

Heat record: 11-7

Cavs record: 9-10

Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Tre Donaldson – out

Vladislav Goldin – out

Simone Fontecchio – available

Cavs Injury Report

Evan Mobley – out

Ernest Udeh Jr. – out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin – out

Zack Austin – out

Khalifa Diop – out

Heat vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

James Harden OVER 27.5 Points and Assists (-123)

In today’s edition of SI Betting’s best NBA props , I shared why Harden is worth a look against Miami:

James Harden has been red hot as of late, dropping 51 points against the Indiana Pacers and over 20 points in three straight games.

He had a big showing against the Miami Heat earlier this season, shooting 5-for-13 from the field while finishing with 20 points and eight dimes. Miami is 29th in the league in opponent assists per game, so this could be a big showing for Harden (6.1 assists per game) after a slow start in that department in the 2026-27 season.

Harden has only cleared this prop five times in the 2026-27 season, so there is some risk even though he’s been hot late this month. After three days off, I don’t mind taking Harden against a Miami team that has struggled on defense to open the campaign.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

Miami has been one of the best teams in the league after an 0-4 start, and it has moved all the way up to seventh in the league in offensive rating and 16th in net rating.

While the OVER is worth a look after these teams combined for 254 points in their first game this season, I’m going to side with the Heat to win on the road.

Cleveland is four games under .500 against teams that are .500 or better, and it is one of the worst teams in the league against the spread (7-12) in the 2026-27 season.

On top of that, the Cavs have fallen to 23rd in the league in defensive rating. That won’t cut it against an elite Miami offense, especially since the Cavs won’t have Mobley to slow down Antetokounmpo.

The Cavs have put all their eggs into the basket with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell leading the team, yet neither player has been able to lift his team in the playoffs. I can’t get behind the Cavs after a slow start when they’re taking on a true playoff contender in the East.

Pick: Heat Moneyline (-111 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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