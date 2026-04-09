Heat vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 9

The Toronto Raptors are looking to complete a season sweep of the Miami Heat on Thursday night – the second time these teams have played this week.

Toronto currently holds the No. 6 spot in the East while the Heat are all the way down in 10th and are 1.5 games back of the No. 9-seeded Charlotte Hornets. It’s looking like Miami will remain in the first play-in game next week, but the Raptors could avoid the play-in tournament altogether with a strong close to the season.

After playing Miami on Thursday, the Raptors take on the New York Knicks on Friday and then have a cupcake matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

This season, Toronto has held Miami to under 100 points in all three meetings, and it finds itself as a favorite in Thursday’s showdown.

Can the Heat finally get a win against the Raptors to give themselves a chance to move up in the standings?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +3.5 (-108)

Raptors -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Heat: +136

Raptors: -162

Total

237.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Heat record: 41-38

Raptors record: 44-35

Heat vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – available

Nikola Jovic – out

Norman Powell – questionable

Andrew Wiggins – available

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – questionable

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Heat vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Immanuel Quickley UNDER 21.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-111)

I’m fading Toronto guard Immanuel Quickley after he played limited minutes in his first game back from a foot injury. He’s one of three players in my best props column on Thursday:

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley returned to action from a foot injury on Tuesday, but he played under 18 minutes against the Miami Heat.

Quickley finished with just three points (on 1-of-3 shooting), four rebounds and four assists in Tuesday’s win. So, I’m fading him against this same Miami team since Toronto will likely ease him back into action before the play-in/playoffs.

The former first-round pick is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game this season, but this line is set for him playing around half of the game, which I’m not sure he’ll even reach on Thursday. Plus, Quickley’s lack of shot attempts is a major concern for him to get to 22 PRA.

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking in the under in the fourth and final meeting between these teams:

The Miami Heat have one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA, and they rank No. 1 in the league in pace.

Yet, they haven’t been able to figure out the Toronto Raptors, making the total for Thursday’s games one of the more shocking numbers on the board.

This season, these teams have combined for 202, 203 and 216 points in three meetings, including their game earlier this week. The Heat have yet to crack 100 points against Toronto, and now it has Norman Powell listed as questionable, though the star guard plans to play.

Toronto ranks ninth in opponent points per game and 22nd in points per game on offense, which has made it one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA.

In fact, the UNDER has hit in 62 percent of the Raptors’ games this season (49 of 79). I think this total is way too high given how these teams have fared against each other this season.

Pick: UNDER 237.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.