Here are Some Funny and Weird NFL Draft Odds I Unearthed 

I was perusing the NFL draft odds section at FanDuel and DraftKings sportsbooks and just thought some of it was funny. That led me to write a story on Carson Beck likely falling to the third round based on his +150 odds on FanDuel to be a second-round pick. The odds have since moved to -156 at FD.

Guess people are betting on him or someone knows something I don’t. Still a fall from grace for a guy who was at one point the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. I’m not a fan of his prospects in the NFL, as an aside. The Cardinals are heavy favorites to pick Beck with +230 odds to +480 for the Jets.

Garrett Nussmeier Drafted Today

What about fellow project quarterback Garrett Nussmeier? He was among the betting favorites to win the Heisman coming into this college football season. Then he and LSU stunk it up and got Brian Kelly fired. What a time!

Now, Nussmeier is +220 at DraftKings to be picked in the second round. I wish they had odds on him to be drafted in the third round, because it does feel like someone will get him there.

The Steelers are currently +460 to pick Nussmeier, ahead of the Cardinals (+490) and Jets (+500) at FD. If you want a double chance on Nussmeier, you can bet “Garrett Nussmeier to be Drafted by Pittsburg Steelers or New Orleans Saints +170”. Please note the missing h in Pittsburgh. That's from their app.

No. 33 Pick Odds

Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis is the favorite to be the No. 33 pick, currently held by the 49ers, with +225 odds at DK. Over at FanDuel, he’s +500 and Washington WR Denzel Boston (+420) is the favorite. What should I read into that? 49ers probably need a WR more than an o-lineman. IDK.

Rookie of the Year Odds

Last night, I was surprised to see No. 1 overall pick and reigning Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza in the four spot in Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at +550. He’s now +400, third in the odds behind Jeremiyah Love (+200) and Carnell Tate (+350). At FD, Mendoza is second in the odds at +320, behind Love at +290. Make sure you odds shop before betting a market like this.

These are all silly markets to bet, in my opinion. I would never put actual money on them right now. I just thought they were funny and might bring you a few laughs, like it did for me.

Or perhaps I’m in too deep and don’t realize it. Either way, it was worth the time. I hope.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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