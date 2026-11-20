Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Atlanta Hawks return home from a successful road trip to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Hawks started their road trip with an upset loss in Chicago, but then got wins in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City to close things out.
On the other hand, this is the final game of a four-game road trip for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost all three games on this trip so far, which isn’t too surprising given their 4-10 record overall.
The Hawks got a 128-81 win in Charlotte last month.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Hornets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Hornets +5.5 (-105)
- Hawks -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hornets +180
- Hawks -220
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WAXN, WPCH
- Hornets record: 4-10
- Hawks record: 9-6
Hornets vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Michael Ajayi – Out
- Grayson Allen – Out
- Kylan Boswell – Out
- Kon Knueppel – Out
- Dennis Schroder – Out
- Grant Williams – Out
Hawks Injury Report
- Rafael Castro – Questionable
- RayJ Dennis – Questionable
- Kingston Flemings – Questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – Out
- Jock Landale – Out
- CJ McCollum – Out
- Asa Newell – Out
- Henri Veesaar – Out
- Jalen Wilson – Questionable
Hornets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Onyeka Okongwu OVER 14.5 Points (-128)
Onyeka Okongwu is having a strong start to the season after a bit of a breakout campaign last year. He’s started all 15 games for the Hawks, averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest after putting up 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
The big man has scored at least 16 points in six straight games after reaching that mark just once in his first nine contests. He is coming off a 28-point night on 11 of 21 shooting (5 of 13 from deep) in Oklahoma City, and I’ll back him to stay hot tonight.
Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks held the Hornets to 81 points in Charlotte earlier this season, and while the Hornets’ offense has obviously picked up a bit since then, Atlanta’s has as well.
Charlotte is also just 1-6 on the road this season with Atlanta 3-3 at home. I can’t trust the Hornets to keep this a close game given their injuries and recent overall play.
Pick: Hawks -5.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop