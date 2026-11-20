The Atlanta Hawks return home from a successful road trip to host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Hawks started their road trip with an upset loss in Chicago, but then got wins in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City to close things out.

On the other hand, this is the final game of a four-game road trip for Charlotte. The Hornets have lost all three games on this trip so far, which isn’t too surprising given their 4-10 record overall.

The Hawks got a 128-81 win in Charlotte last month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +5.5 (-105)

Hawks -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Hornets +180

Hawks -220

Total

218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hornets vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): WAXN, WPCH

Hornets record: 4-10

Hawks record: 9-6

Hornets vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Michael Ajayi – Out

Grayson Allen – Out

Kylan Boswell – Out

Kon Knueppel – Out

Dennis Schroder – Out

Grant Williams – Out

Hawks Injury Report

Rafael Castro – Questionable

RayJ Dennis – Questionable

Kingston Flemings – Questionable

Mouhamed Gueye – Out

Jock Landale – Out

CJ McCollum – Out

Asa Newell – Out

Henri Veesaar – Out

Jalen Wilson – Questionable

Hornets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Onyeka Okongwu OVER 14.5 Points (-128)

Onyeka Okongwu is having a strong start to the season after a bit of a breakout campaign last year. He’s started all 15 games for the Hawks, averaging 15.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest after putting up 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

The big man has scored at least 16 points in six straight games after reaching that mark just once in his first nine contests. He is coming off a 28-point night on 11 of 21 shooting (5 of 13 from deep) in Oklahoma City, and I’ll back him to stay hot tonight.

Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The Hawks held the Hornets to 81 points in Charlotte earlier this season, and while the Hornets’ offense has obviously picked up a bit since then, Atlanta’s has as well.

Charlotte is also just 1-6 on the road this season with Atlanta 3-3 at home. I can’t trust the Hornets to keep this a close game given their injuries and recent overall play.

Pick: Hawks -5.5 (-115)

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