Houston vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The No. 17 ranked Houston Cougars visit the Colorado Buffaloes in a Big 12 battle on Friday night.

These teams have had opposite seasons so far, with Houston 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference while Colorado is 3-6 overall and 1-5 against Big 12 opponents.

The Cougars saw a four-game winning streak end in Utah a few weeks ago, but came out of the bye week with a 31-24 home win against Cincinnati last time out. Meanwhile, Colorado lost 20-10 at Arizona State after snapping a five-game losing streak in its previous game.

Houston got a 36-20 home win over Colorado in the inaugural game between these schools last year.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 11 matchup.

Houston vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Houston -10.5 (-110)

Colorado +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Houston -395

Colorado: +310

Total

50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Houston vs. Colorado How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Houston record: 7-2

Colorado record: 3-6

Houston vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch

Conner Weigman, Quarterback, Houston Cougars

Connor Weigman is having a great senior season with the Cougars after transferring to Houston prior to last season.

He completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,7-5 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, and is already up to 2,280 yards with 22 touchdowns and a 66.1% completion rate this season. Furthermore, he’s cut down his interceptions from nine last year to just two so far this season.

Weigman struggled at Utah a few weeks ago, but bounced back with 227 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 24 passing while also running for a score in the 31-24 win over Cincinnati.

Houston vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick

You can’t really go wrong when fading Colorado this year. The Buffaloes are just 2-7 against the spread, and while Houston is only 3-6 ATS, the Cougars have shown more throughout the season.

It’s a big spread for Houston to cover on the road, but Colorado failed to cover as +12.5 underdogs in a 57-24 loss at Oklahoma State a few weeks ago, and lost 29-7 as +13.5 home underdogs against Texas Tech in early October.

Houston needs to make a statement heading into the final weeks of the season.

Pick: Houston -10.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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