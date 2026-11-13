Houston vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
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The No. 17 ranked Houston Cougars visit the Colorado Buffaloes in a Big 12 battle on Friday night.
These teams have had opposite seasons so far, with Houston 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference while Colorado is 3-6 overall and 1-5 against Big 12 opponents.
The Cougars saw a four-game winning streak end in Utah a few weeks ago, but came out of the bye week with a 31-24 home win against Cincinnati last time out. Meanwhile, Colorado lost 20-10 at Arizona State after snapping a five-game losing streak in its previous game.
Houston got a 36-20 home win over Colorado in the inaugural game between these schools last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 11 matchup.
Houston vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Houston -10.5 (-110)
- Colorado +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Houston -395
- Colorado: +310
Total
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Houston vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Houston record: 7-2
- Colorado record: 3-6
Houston vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Conner Weigman, Quarterback, Houston Cougars
Connor Weigman is having a great senior season with the Cougars after transferring to Houston prior to last season.
He completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,7-5 yards and 25 touchdowns last year, and is already up to 2,280 yards with 22 touchdowns and a 66.1% completion rate this season. Furthermore, he’s cut down his interceptions from nine last year to just two so far this season.
Weigman struggled at Utah a few weeks ago, but bounced back with 227 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 24 passing while also running for a score in the 31-24 win over Cincinnati.
Houston vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
You can’t really go wrong when fading Colorado this year. The Buffaloes are just 2-7 against the spread, and while Houston is only 3-6 ATS, the Cougars have shown more throughout the season.
It’s a big spread for Houston to cover on the road, but Colorado failed to cover as +12.5 underdogs in a 57-24 loss at Oklahoma State a few weeks ago, and lost 29-7 as +13.5 home underdogs against Texas Tech in early October.
Houston needs to make a statement heading into the final weeks of the season.
Pick: Houston -10.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop