Huge Bet on Miami to Win National Championship Drops Just Before Florida Game
The Miami Hurricanes are receiving a ton of attention ahead of the season.
Mario Cristobal hit the transfer portal hard in order to enhance Miami’s roster ahead of the 2024 season, including bringing in new quarterback Cam Ward and running back Damien Martinez, among others.
In the new expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, bettors are taking notice of the talent heading to Coral Gables and the big bets are coming in ahead of kickoff on Saturday.
The Hurricanes open its season on Saturday at Florida in an expected competitive matchup with Miami laying less than a field goal on the road in this in-state showdown.
Given the new format of the postseason, the path is that much easier for Miami to get into the mix, where the team's high level of talent can potentially take over in a single elimination-style tournament.
While the Canes still have long odds to win it all, bettors are flocking to the name brand of the team as well as a team with a high ceiling.
Miami is +172 at FanDuel Sportsbook to make the postseason, which translates to a 37.76% implied probability. As seen below, the Hurricanes are +4000 to win the National Championship, a 2.44% implied probability.
Here are the full title odds ahead of kickoff of Week 1.
2024 National Championship Odds
- Georgia: +280
- Ohio State: +400
- Oregon: +650
- Texas: +850
- Alabama: +1400
- Ole Miss: +1400
- Notre Dame; +1800
- LSU: +2000
- Penn State: +2000
- Michigan: +3000
- Tennessee: +3500
- Texas A&M: +4000
- Clemson: +4000
- Missouri: +4000
- Miami (Florida): +4000
