Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Opening Odds for Stanley Cup Final

The Carolina Hurricanes erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to avoid falling into a 2-0 series deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

A key coach’s challenge by the Golden Knights late in the third period of a tie game gave the Hurricanes a power play that they converted, but Vegas tied it again with the goalie pulled.

Carolina capitalized on another power play in overtime as Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner to tie the series.

The series now shifts to Vegas for Game 3 on Saturday night.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 3 in the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 6.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hurricanes +1.5 (-280)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+200)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -108

Golden Knights -112

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Game 3 opens at nearly a pick’em after each team won a game in Raleigh.

The total is once again set at 5.5. A four-goal third period pushed Game 2 over the total after a 2-0 Knights lead through two periods.

Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final A Pick’Em

Given how the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final have gone, Game 3 should be at a pick’em price.

The Golden Knights won a back-and-forth affair late in the third period of Game 1. The final frame of Game 2 was once again frantic, with the Hurricanes clawing back into it before getting the win in overtime.

The Hurricanes have only been underdogs in a game one time in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were +106 in their first road game, a 2-1 win in Ottawa. After that, they were -134 as they completed the sweep in Game 4, and their next lowest price was -146 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Golden Knights were favorites of -154 or longer in their first six home games against the Mammoth and Ducks, then saw an underdog price of +126 at home in Game 3 against the Avalanche. Vegas then swept the Avalanche in a pick’em.

It’ll be interesting to see where this line moves to before puck drop on Saturday night.

Game 3 can be one of the first major turning points of the series. The team that leads the series 2-1 is 403-180 (69.1%) all time.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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