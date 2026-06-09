Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for Stanley Cup Final Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to bounce back yet again as they trail 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Canes staged comebacks in Games 2 and 3, but only won the home game in overtime. They fell in double overtime after erasing a 4-0 third-period deficit in Game 3.

This is obviously a huge game as the series either heads back to Carolina tied or with the Hurricanes facing elimination.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 on Tuesday, June 9.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes -1.5 (-115)

Golden Knights +1.5 (-265)

Moneyline

Hurricanes -115

Golden Knights -105

Total

5.5 (Over -135/Under +114)

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Carter Hart (14-4, .915 SV%, 2.44 GAA)

Golden Knights: Brandon Bussi (18 saves on 19 shots in Game 3)

Carter Hart has been shaky in this series but there’s no signs of the Golden Knights turning away from him, especially after a win.

Brandon Bussi helped the Hurricanes force overtime in Game 3, stopping 18 of 19 shots he faced. Rod Brind’Amour has yet to name a starter for Game 4, but Bussi practiced while Frederik Andersen took a maintenance day.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 9

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Hurricanes record: 13-3

Golden Knights record: 14-5

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Jalen Chatfield OVER 1.5 Blocked Shots (-130)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL props column:

Nikolaj Ehlers is turning it on at the right time for the Golden Knights.

I don’t usually like to recommend betting on blocked shots, but Jalen Chatfield has been extremely consistent as of late. He’s playing on the top pair and his body is paying the price.

Chatfield has gone OVER 1.5 blocks in eight straight games, including 4, 3, 3, and 4 in his last four games. I’d consider the OVER 2.5 blocks (+230) while you’re at it.

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

I explained why I like the OVER in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Fine. I have to take an OVER in Game 4 after tripling down on the UNDER in the first three games.

I don’t love this play if Bussi starts for the Hurricanes in net, but there have still been plenty of scoring chances on both sides in this Stanley Cup Final.

I would go as far as taking the OVER 6.5 (+115) since we’ve seen nine, seven, and nine goals through the first three games of the series.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-135)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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