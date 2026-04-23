Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3
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The Ottawa Senators put up a good fight in Carolina, but they are back at home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Sens were shut out in Game 1 before going all the way to double overtime in Game 2. It was a heartbreaking loss for Ottawa, who could’ve stole home ice advantage with a win.
Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Senators in Game 3 on Thursday, April 23.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Odds, Puck Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Hurricanes +1.5 (-250)
- Senators -1.5 (+205)
Moneyline
- Hurricanes +102
- Senators -122
Total
- 5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Hurricanes vs. Senators Starting Goalies
- Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (2-0, 0.78 GAA, .967 SV%)
- Senators: Linus Ullmark (0-2, 1.99 GAA, .933 SV%)
Hurricanes vs. Senators How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Canadian Tire Center
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, HBO Max, FDSNSO
- Hurricanes record: 2-0
- Senators record: 0-2
Hurricanes vs. Senators Best NHL Prop Bets
Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet
- Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-105)
Although he may not look like it at just 5-foot-8, Logan Stankoven is proving to be a big-game player. He scored a goal and assisted on the other one in Game 1, and found the back of the net again in Game 2.
Stankoven now has six points in his last five playoff games dating back to last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the Panthers. He also finished the regular season with 11 points in his final 8 games, giving him 14 points during a 10-game point streak including the playoffs.
I’ll happily take him keep that going at just -105, and him to score a goal (+270) is worth a sprinkle as well.
Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction and Pick
The Hurricanes have been a tough out in the playoffs in recent years, especially in the first round. They play a style that wears down the opponent, and they now have the playoff experience to back it up.
The Senators may be able to steal a game at home, but I have to take the Hurricanes at plus odds.
Pick: Hurricanes +102
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop