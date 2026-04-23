Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 3

The Ottawa Senators put up a good fight in Carolina, but they are back at home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Sens were shut out in Game 1 before going all the way to double overtime in Game 2. It was a heartbreaking loss for Ottawa, who could’ve stole home ice advantage with a win.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Hurricanes vs. Senators in Game 3 on Thursday, April 23.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Hurricanes +1.5 (-250)

Senators -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline

Hurricanes +102

Senators -122

Total

5.5 (Over -122/Under +102)

Hurricanes vs. Senators Starting Goalies

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (2-0, 0.78 GAA, .967 SV%)

Senators: Linus Ullmark (0-2, 1.99 GAA, .933 SV%)

Hurricanes vs. Senators How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Canadian Tire Center

How to Watch (TV): TBS, HBO Max, FDSNSO

Hurricanes record: 2-0

Senators record: 0-2

Hurricanes vs. Senators Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-105)

Although he may not look like it at just 5-foot-8, Logan Stankoven is proving to be a big-game player. He scored a goal and assisted on the other one in Game 1, and found the back of the net again in Game 2.

Stankoven now has six points in his last five playoff games dating back to last year’s Eastern Conference Final against the Panthers. He also finished the regular season with 11 points in his final 8 games, giving him 14 points during a 10-game point streak including the playoffs.

I’ll happily take him keep that going at just -105, and him to score a goal (+270) is worth a sprinkle as well.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Prediction and Pick

The Hurricanes have been a tough out in the playoffs in recent years, especially in the first round. They play a style that wears down the opponent, and they now have the playoff experience to back it up.

The Senators may be able to steal a game at home, but I have to take the Hurricanes at plus odds.

Pick: Hurricanes +102

Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.