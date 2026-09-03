Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Second Round

Iga Swiatek cruised past Xiyu Wang in the first round at the U.S. Open as she tries to go on a deep run, having not made it to the semifinals here since winning it in 2022.

She should have no problem advancing to the third round, as she's set as a massive favorite against Nadia Podoroska in the second round on Thursday morning. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this match, including my favorite wager.

Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Iga Swiatek -7000

Nadia Podoroska +2000

Total Games

OVER 16.5 (+110)

UNDER 16.5 (-146)

Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska How to Watch

Date: Thursday, September 3

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN3

Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska: History and U.S. Open Performance

These two have faced each other once before. Swiatek defeated Podoroska 6-2, 6-1 at the 2020 French Open.

Iga Swiatek

Of the four Grand Slams, Swiatek's second-highest win percentage is at the U.S. Open, having won 80% of her matches. She was the 2022 winner at this tournament, but has since failed to make it back to the semifinals.

Swiatek defeated Xiyu Wang 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.

Nadia Podoroska

Podoroska has made it to the second round at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career. She had lost in the opening round five other times, including four years straight. She upset Simona Waltert in the first round on Monday.

Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Best Bet

Congratulations to Podoroska for making it to the second round, but she's now in over her head against one of the best women's tennis players in the world. Swiatek came into this tournament in fantastic form, winning the National Bank Open in Canada in early August and then made it to the semifinals at the Cincinnati Open.

I feel confident betting on Swiatek to cover the 8.5-game spread.

Pick: Iga Swiatek -8.5 games (+110) via FanDuel

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