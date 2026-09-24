Illinois vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4

The Ohio State Buckeyes bounced back from their loss against Texas with a massive 59-3 win against Kent State.

They'll now begin their 2026 Big Ten schedule in Week 4 when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday. Illinois is 2-1 to begin the season, but suffered a tough 31-27 loss to the Duke Blue Devils in Week 2. As a result, Ohio State is understandably a significant favorite in this Week 3 showdown. Let's dive into it.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Illinois +27.5 (-110)

Ohio State -27.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Illinois +1700

Ohio State -5000

Total

OVER 53.5 (-115)

UNDER 53.5 (-108)

Illinois vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 26

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Illinois record: 2-1

Ohio State record: 3-0

Illinois vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Ohio State is 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in Illinois' last 10 games

Ohio State is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Ohio State's last 10 games

Illinois vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Smith, WR - Ohio State Buckeyes

Jeremiah Smith is moved up to third on the odds list to win the Heisman Trophy at +1050 at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind only Trinidad Chambliss (+310) and Darian Mensah (+370). He has racked up 21 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns. Let's see if he can keep up that level of production during Big Ten play.

Illinois vs. Ohio State Prediction and Best Bet

We may be getting some betting value on the Buckeyes after an ugly late loss to the Texas Longhorns. At the end of the day, their numbers are still fantastic. The Buckeyes' defense leads the entire nation in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.2 yards per snap. That's well above Illinois, a team that has struggled defensively, ranking 86th in opponent yards per play, giving up 5.7 yards per snap, despite not yet playing a good team.

Ohio State is going to run away with the win in this game. I won't hesitate to lay the points on the Buckeyes.

Pick: Ohio State -27.5 (-110) via Caesars

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