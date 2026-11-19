The No. 15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa has bounced back nicely since losing two games in a three-week span. The Hawkeyes have since shut out Wisconsin, got a road win over Northwestern, and took care of business against the Boilermakers last week.

Meanwhile, Illinois came back down to earth with a 22-14 loss at UCLA last week after winning four straight games. That included two upset wins at home against Oregon and Nebraska.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa -8.5 (-110)

Illinois +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa -325

Illinois: +260

Total

40.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Iowa vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gies Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Iowa record: 8-2

Illinois record: 6-4

Iowa vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch

Hank Brown, Quarterback, Iowa Hawkeyes

Hank Brown missed a bit of time earlier this season due to a throwing shoulder AC joint sprain, but he’s been back for nearly a month now and is good to go for the rest of the year.

Brown has been solid in his nine games, completing 66.2% of his passes for 1,504 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also ran for three scores, including one in each of his last two games.

Brown and the Hawkeyes will look to keep things rolling at Illinois this week.

Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

Illinois has been a tough out at home this year. The Fighting Illini have held true to their name at home this season, going 4-2 with those two aforementioned upset victories.

Iowa has been good on the road, though, going 3-1 with upset wins at Michigan and Washington.

I’m torn between the UNDER or taking Illinois and the points in this one. I expect a lower-scoring game, but I’ll put my neck on the line a bit with Illinois here – and I wouldn’t be shocked with another outright upset at Gies Memorial Stadium.

Pick: Illinois +8.5 (-110)

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