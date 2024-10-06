Is Christian Watson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Packers vs. Rams)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is unlikely to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams due to an ankle injury.
In addition to that, the Packers have suspended receiver Romeo Doubs for one game, putting a lot of pressure on Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks to carry this receiving corps in Week 5.
Watson could return as soon as Week 6 from his ankle injury, but it appears the Packers are taking it slow with the young receiver after he went down in Week 4.
Here’s a look at two players to consider betting in the prop market for this Week 5 clash between Green Bay and Los Angeles.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dontayvion Wicks Prop Bets for Packers vs. Rams in NFL Week 5
- Receptions: 4.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 57.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +140
Earlier this week, I broke down why Wicks is a terrific target to find the end zone for the second straight week for Green Bay:
There are a few players that are odds-on favorites to find the end zone (Jayden Reed, Josh Jacobs, and Kyren Williams), but I like Dontayvion Wicks a lot in this spot for the Packers with Christian Watson dealing with an ankle injury.
Wicks was targeted 13 times by Jordan Love in Week 4, reeling in five passes for 78 yards and two scores. I’d like to see him reel in a few more of those passes, but he played a season-high 76 percent of the snaps in the loss.
Now, Wicks should operate as the No. 2 receiver behind Reed in Week 5 against a Los Angeles pass defense that has given up eight touchdowns already this season.
If Wicks’ target share is anywhere near where it was last week, he’s a great bet at +140.
Jayden Reed Prop Bets for Packers vs. Rams in NFL Week 5
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 70.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -115
If you’re eyeing Jayden Reed in the prop market, SI Betting’s Reed Wallach has a play for you:
Reed is a favorite of Jordan Love’s, and with injuries to the likes of Christian Watson and questions around Romeo Doubs' availability, this becomes a great bet on the over.
In the two games that Love has played, Reed has 11 catches on 14 targets with 277 yards and two touchdowns. Reed is a big play waiting to happen and Love has clear chemistry with him.
Against a Rams team that is 31st in EPA/Dropback, this may be another big outing for the Michigan State product.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
