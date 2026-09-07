Iva Jovic vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open Fourth Round

Two Americans are set to face off in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday night, as No. 4-ranked Coco Gauff takes on No. 14 Iva Jovic for the second time this year.

Jovic, 18, had not made it past the second round of the U.S. Open in her last two appearances, but she’s been pretty dominant in this tournament, knocking off No. 17 Alexandra Eala in Round 3. The youngster had a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year, and she’s looking to upset Gauff to get back to that round for the second time in a Grand Slam in her career.

Meanwhile, Gauff has yet to drop a set at the 2026 U.S. Open and is eyeing her second title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The fourth round has been a tough spot for Gauff the last two years (she was bounced both times), but the two-time Grand Slam winner took this tournament in 2023 and was a quarterfinalist in 2022.

She and Jovic have met once in their respective careers, but with both on the rise, we could see more Grand Slam matches to come in the future.

Let’s take a look at the odds, each player’s path to the fourth round and my prediction for Monday’s match.

Iva Jovic vs. Coco Gauff Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Iva Jovic: +238

Coco Gauff: -304

Total

21.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Iva Jovic vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 7

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Iva Jovic vs. Coco Gauff History and U.S. Open Performance

Jovic and Gauff met for the first time earlier this year in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia with Gauff holding off the 18-year-old in three sets. Jovic won the first set, but Gauff rallied to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

This is the first time the two will play on a hard surface, as the Internazionali BNL d'Italia tournament is on clay.

Iva Jovic

Jovic is a rising star in women’s tennis, and she’s made the fourth round or better in three of her four Grand Slam appearances in 2026.

The 18-year-old is coming off a tough three-set win over Alexandra Eala, and she made quick work of her first two opponents, winning 7-5, 6-3 and 6-4, 6-4 in Rounds 1 and 2.

Jovic had not made it past the second round in the U.S. Open in 2024 or 2025, but she should be a fixture in this tournament for years to come.

Coco Gauff

A one-time U.S. Open winner, Gauff is making her fifth consecutive fourth round appearance at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The 22-year-old does not have a Grand Slam win in 2026, but she made the quarterfinals in the Australian Open and the semifinals at Wimbledon, setting up an exciting draw in the U.S. Open.

Gauff was able to hold off Jovic on clay earlier this year, and she’s looked pretty sharp in this tournament winning all six of her sets while only going to one tiebreak. Still, it’s worth noting that Jovic took her the distance the last time they faced off.

Iva Jovic vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and Pick

This is uncharted territory for Jovic at the U.S. Open, but she has to feel good about her showing against Gauff earlier this year – even though it was on clay and not a hard court.

Jovic picked up a major win over Eala in the third round, and she’s now played 23, 20 and 33 games in her three matches in this tournament. Could we see a longer match in this fourth-round tilt?

Gauff has yet to drop a set in this tournament, but things are going to get increasingly tough down the stretch in the U.S. Open.

Plus, the No. 4-ranked player in the tournament has played 19, 23 and 19 games even though she’s won all three matches in straight sets. If this match reaches a third set, it is almost guaranteed to go OVER this total.

I think Gauff’s experience gives her the edge to win, but I’ll take this OVER bet instead on Monday night.

Pick: OVER 21.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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