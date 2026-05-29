Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

We have an intriguing match set to take place early in the morning of Friday, May 30. No. 16-ranked Naomi Osaka is set to take on No. 17-ranked Iva Jovic.

If the odds are any indication, we're going to see a doozy of a match. Let's dive into it.

Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Iva Jovic +100

Naomi Osaka -120

Total

22.5 (Over -106/Under -128)

Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 29

Time: 5:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TNT/TruTV

Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka: History and Tournament Results

Iva Jovic

Iva Jovic posted her career-best finish at a Grand Slam earlier this year, making it to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old has a bright future in front of her and has already set her best finish at the French Open by making it to the third round. She defeated both Alexandra Eala and Emma Navarro in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka has always struggled at the French Open. She has only made it to the third round twice and has never made it further. She has a 53% win rate at this tournament, her worst win rate amongst the four Grand Slams.

She defeated Laura Siegemund in the first round 6-3, 7-6, and then followed that up with a win against Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-4.

Iva Jovic vs. Naomi Osaka Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I wrote about why I'm backing Jovic as an underdog:

One of my favorite tennis strategies is to bet on young players whom I don't think the betting market has caught on to yet. That's why I'm going to back Iva Jovic against Naomi Osaka in the third round. Jovic has been on fire in 2026, making it to the Round of 16 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the semifinals at the Credit One Charleston Open, and making it all the way to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

Pick: Iva Jovic +100

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!